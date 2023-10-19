^

Headlines

Concerns mount over risk of electoral fraud in 2023 BSKE 

Philstar.com
October 19, 2023 | 7:09pm
Concerns mount over risk of electoral fraud in 2023 BSKEÂ 
Workers print posters and tarpaulins of candidates in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections at a printing shop in Manila yesterday ahead of the start of the campaign period.
The STAR / Ernie Peñaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — Election watchdog Kontra Daya has cautioned against the possibility of the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections turning into a “hotbed for both traditional and electronic means of electoral fraud" due to long-standing issues with transparency in the polls.

In a statement, Kontra Daya stressed that historically, barangay polls have been a “source of corruption, nepotism, and political infighting,” making it likely that vote-buying and various forms of voter coercion will be rampant in the BSKE. 

The 10-day official campaign period for the October 30 BSKE started on Thursday.

“Bitter rivalries between dynasties translate to political harassment and violence between rival candidates. Entrenched political families at the municipal and provincial level use their power and money to ensure that their relatives, both old and new to politics, are elected to key positions in government,” Kontra Daya said.

The rise of social media in political campaigning is also expected to intensify the pre-election atmosphere, with early campaigning, black propaganda, and disinformation campaigns likely to target candidates, Kontra Daya added.

Show cause orders have been served to nearly 7,000 BSKE candidates accused of campaigning before the official campaign period began, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said. The poll body has not yet received any complaints related to vote-buying.

Kontra Daya also criticized the poll body’s move to trial run its automated election system in select barangays in Quezon City and Cavite.

“We believe that instituting an automated system in the BSKE will only worsen electoral fraud, as the current AES is designed to make electronic fraud easier to hide,” Kontra Daya said.

The group underscored that “lingering doubts” have yet to be answered regarding the conduct of the 2022 national elections.

Garcia said this week that he is proposing a manual recount of the ballots used for the 2022 elections to settle “once and for all” whether irregularities had led to its outcome.

RELATED: Comelec should ensure transparent, ‘fully auditable’ 2025 midterm elections — NAMFREL 

— Cristina Chi

vuukle comment

KONTRA DAYA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Is the senior citizen discount applicable to golf club memberships? Supreme Court says no

Is the senior citizen discount applicable to golf club memberships? Supreme Court says no

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
According to a decision penned by Associate Justice Jose Midas Marquez, the discount is not applicable to golf club memberships...
Headlines
fbtw
BSKE campaign starts; warning out vs vote buying

BSKE campaign starts; warning out vs vote buying

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
As the campaign period begins today, the Commission on Elections warned candidates in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos says Maharlika fund still on by end-2023

Marcos says Maharlika fund still on by end-2023

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
“The organization of the Maharlika Fund proceeds apace. And what I have done though, is that we have found more improvements...
Headlines
fbtw
UP student orgs face reckoning, probe over 'inappropriate' practices

UP student orgs face reckoning, probe over 'inappropriate' practices

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
UP students are facing a collective reckoning over what current and former organization members have described as a hazing-like...
Headlines
fbtw
Musk&rsquo;s X begins charging new users in Philippines, New Zealand

Musk’s X begins charging new users in Philippines, New Zealand

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
The social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, announced on Oct. 17 that it has begun charging new users in the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Campaign for Barangay, SK polls starts today

Campaign for Barangay, SK polls starts today

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
The campaign period for the Barangay and Sangguiniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) officially begins today, October 19.
Headlines
fbtw
Another Filipino fatality confirmed in Israel-Hamas war

Another Filipino fatality confirmed in Israel-Hamas war

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
Manalo did not provide details on the deceased individual's identity, but he assured that the government will provide the...
Headlines
fbtw
Quezon City passes COA development fund review; Davao City flagged

Quezon City passes COA development fund review; Davao City flagged

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 20 hours ago
The Quezon City government, under Mayor Joy Belmonte, has passed the Commission on Audit review of the utilization of its...
Headlines
fbtw
OFWs from war-torn Israel return home

OFWs from war-torn Israel return home

By Rudy Santos | 20 hours ago
Sixteen overseas Filipino workers, mostly caregivers, and an infant arrived in the country from war-torn Israel yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. suspends Maharlika Fund implementation

Marcos Jr. suspends Maharlika Fund implementation

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday suspended the implementation of the sovereign wealth fund or Maharlika Investment Fund to further...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with