^

Headlines

Campaign for Barangay, SK polls starts today

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 19, 2023 | 9:45am
Campaign for Barangay, SK polls starts today
Fewer residents queue to register for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in December 2022 at the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) office in Quezon City on July 8, 2022.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for the Barangay and Sangguiniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) officially begins today, October 19.

According to the Commission on Elections, a total of 672,016 positions are to be decided for this year's election.

A total of 294,007 slots are for members of Sangguiniang Barangay, while 42,001 are for barangay captains. The same number applies to Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) aspirants.

There are a total of 1,414,487 aspirants in the BSKE. 

For barangay captain, 96,962 slots will be filled; 731,682 for members of Sangguiniang Barangay; 92,774 aspirants for SK chairmanship; and 493,069 for SK council members.

Unlike in previous national elections, the tally for this year’s BSKE polls will be done manually except for some areas in Cavite and Quezon City, COMELEC Commissioner George Garcia said in August.

As of October 17, the Comelec issued 6,640 show cause orders against candidates in violation, along with serving 327 subpoenas in response to verified complaints and sending out 304 potential disqualification notices.

The campaign period will last until October 28.

vuukle comment

BARANGAY ELECTIONS

COMELEC

SK ELECTIONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos Jr. suspends Maharlika Fund implementation

Marcos Jr. suspends Maharlika Fund implementation

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday suspended the implementation of the sovereign wealth fund or Maharlika Investment Fund to further...
Headlines
fbtw
Teodoro: China a squatter in WPS &nbsp;

Teodoro: China a squatter in WPS  

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro yesterday accused China of being a “squatter” in the West Philippine Sea, citing...
Headlines
fbtw
OFWs from war-torn Israel return home

OFWs from war-torn Israel return home

By Rudy Santos | 11 hours ago
Sixteen overseas Filipino workers, mostly caregivers, and an infant arrived in the country from war-torn Israel yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
BSKE campaign starts; warning out vs vote buying

BSKE campaign starts; warning out vs vote buying

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
As the campaign period begins today, the Commission on Elections warned candidates in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos orders LGUs, agencies: Fight money laundering

Marcos orders LGUs, agencies: Fight money laundering

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos has ordered concerned government agencies, government-owned or controlled corporations and local government...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lawmakers renew call for ICC probe after Duterte's admission of funding Davao killings&nbsp;

Lawmakers renew call for ICC probe after Duterte's admission of funding Davao killings 

By Cristina Chi | 18 hours ago
Lawmakers have called on the Marcos administration to support the International Criminal Court’s probe into the so-called...
Headlines
fbtw
Not just senior high: Bill creating &lsquo;multiple pathways&rsquo; after high school hurdles House panel

Not just senior high: Bill creating ‘multiple pathways’ after high school hurdles House panel

By Cristina Chi | 19 hours ago
The proposed measure allows students who finish four years of high school to either go the technical vocational route and...
Headlines
fbtw
'120k units went on strike': MANIBELA refutes LTFRB's estimate on tigil-pasada day 2

'120k units went on strike': MANIBELA refutes LTFRB's estimate on tigil-pasada day 2

By James Relativo | 20 hours ago
Transport group MANIBELA called out the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for spreading "fake news"...
Headlines
fbtw
House ICT panel urged to probe cyberattacks on gov't agencies

House ICT panel urged to probe cyberattacks on gov't agencies

By Ian Laqui | 21 hours ago
In a resolution filed by Rep. JC Abalos (4ps Partylist) and House Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan on October 17, urged the...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara tells supporters to brace for higher cost of goods in thank you message

Sara tells supporters to brace for higher cost of goods in thank you message

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday assured her supporters that her rejected request for confidential funds was minuscule...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with