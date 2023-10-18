^

Headlines

Marcos orders suspension of Maharlika Investment Fund IRR

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 18, 2023 | 11:52am
Marcos orders suspension of Maharlika Investment Fund IRR
Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, with fellow lawmakers, applauds President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. after the Chief Executive signed into law the bill establishing the Maharlika Investment Fund (R.A. 11954) in simple rites held at Malacanang Palace Tuesday morning.
Office of House Speaker Martin Romualdez

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. temporarily halted the implementation of the controversial Maharlika Investment Fund pending further study of its Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR).

According to an October 12 memorandum addressed to the Bureau of Treasury, Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), Marcos' directive is to suspend the direct implementation of the MIF, to ensure the fund's objectives are realized for the country's development, with safeguards in place for transparency and accountability.

“With reference to the IRR of RA No. 11934, and upon the directive of the President, the Treasurer of the Philippines, in coordination with the LBP and DBP, is hereby DIRECTED to suspend the implementation of the IRR of RA No. 11954 pending further study thereof, and to notify all concerned heads of departments, bureaus, offices and other agencies of the executive department, including GOCCS, of such action,” the memorandum read.

The suspension order came a day after Marcos reduced LBPs government deposits to the government from 50% to 0% for 2022 earnings weeks after the state-run bank gave P50 billion as a part of the capital of the fund. The fund was provided to ensure LBP's compliance with the capital adequacy requirements set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

LBP and DBP are contributing a sum of P75 billion pesos to bolster the capital of the Maharlika Investment Corporation in accordance with the fund’s IRR.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, who is set to assume the role of chairman as stipulated in the IRR, announced that the MIF is anticipated to become fully operational by the end of 2023.

The Chief Executive Officers of the two state-run banks, LBP and the DBP, will also be given positions. 

Scrap, not suspend

For opposition lawmakers, it would be better to scrap Maharlika instead of just suspending it.

In a statement, Rep. France Castro (ACT-Teachers) said that Marcos’ suspension of the law showed that it was “rushed and flawed on so many levels.”

"Ito talaga ang hirap sa minadaling batas ng Maharlika fund kaya hindi gaanong naaral at mukhang lalo lang maglulugmok sa kahirapan dahil pera ng bayan ang nakataya at maging ang pinaghirapang ipon ng mga kliyente ng Landbank at DBP," Castro said in a statement. 

"Malinaw na mas maraming problemang idudulot ang Maharlika fund at walang garantiya ang benepisyo, mabuti pang ibasura na ito habang maaga pa," she added. 

Since its proposal, the law has recieved criticisms from economists and several lawmakers due to its lack of safeguards and its alleged prone to misuse. 

In September, opposition lawmakers asked the Supreme Court to declare Maharlika unconstitutional. — with reports from Cristina Chi and Alexis Romero

vuukle comment

DBP

DEVELOPMENT BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES

IRR

LANDBANK

MAHARLIKA

MAHARLIKA INVESTMENT FUND

MARCOS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Coast Guard to acquire 40 Philippines made vessels

Coast Guard to acquire 40 Philippines made vessels

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The government is acquiring 40 patrol boats to enhance the Philippine Coast Guard capability to defend the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 16, 17 due to transport strike

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 16, 17 due to transport strike

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 days ago
Some local government units and educational institutions have suspended face-to-face classes due to a transport strike scheduled...
Headlines
fbtw
PNR&rsquo;s NCR line to close by January

PNR’s NCR line to close by January

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 14 hours ago
The Philippine National Railways will cease all of its passenger services in Metro Manila by January 2024 to give way to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec eyes manual recount of 2022 votes

Comelec eyes manual recount of 2022 votes

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
To settle “once and for all” the issue of irregularities in the May 2022 elections, the Commission on Elections...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos from Israel, Gaza begin arriving

Filipinos from Israel, Gaza begin arriving

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
Seventeen Filipinos in Israel who have opted for repatriation are expected to arrive in Manila this afternoon, as hopes brighten...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOTr chief files cybercrime raps vs Manibela head

DOTr chief files cybercrime raps vs Manibela head

By Daphne Galvez | 14 hours ago
Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista yesterday filed cyber libel charges against transport group Manibela chairman Mar...
Headlines
fbtw
Malolos Diocese sets day of contemplation, prayer for peace

Malolos Diocese sets day of contemplation, prayer for peace

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
The Diocese of Malolos has scheduled Oct. 24 as a day of contemplation and prayer, for the intention of peace for Israel and...
Headlines
fbtw
DND OKs purchase of three C-130 planes

DND OKs purchase of three C-130 planes

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Air Force will have three new C-130 cargo and transport aircraft, which are set for delivery in batches between...
Headlines
fbtw
Expect lower sugar retail prices, consumers told

Expect lower sugar retail prices, consumers told

By Danessa Rivera | 14 hours ago
Consumers should see lower retail prices of sugar soon to reflect the drop in millsite prices in the current crop year, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with