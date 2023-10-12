^

'Kaning lamig' better for people with diabetes — Indonesian study

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 12, 2023 | 1:41pm
'Kaning lamig' better for people with diabetes — Indonesian study
File photo showing white rice
Image by Pille Priske via Unsplash

MANILA, Philippines — Irene, a 54-year-old Filipino, has been in prescribed maintenance medications to regulate her blood sugar levels. 

She is a part of the population with type two diabetes, the most common type of the condition, which is a result of a person’s lifestyle.

According to Philippine Statistics Authority's 2022 data, diabetes or diabetes mellitus is the country’s fourth leading cause of death. 

Irene manages her diabetes by conscientiously avoiding sweet foods and diligently limiting what she eats on a daily basis.

However, she said that when it comes to rice, she cannot resist it. 

“Pagdating sa kanin, nakaka-tatlo o apat na cups talaga ako per meal araw-araw (When it comes to rice, I often have three to four cups of rice per meal every day),” she said in an interview with Philstar.com. 

Despite the soaring rice prices in recent months, Irene's rice supply remain consistently well-stocked.

“Basta may kanin, kahit wala nang ulam (As long as there's rice, even if there's no viand, that's enough),” she said.

Irene is also a part of the 83% of Filipinos who spend most of their budget on rice in the past quarter.

READ: Filipinos spend more on rice in the past three months — Pulse Asia

'Kaning lamig'

For rice-loving people like Irene, there is a good news. 

A 2015 Indonesian study found that cold rice or "kaning lamig", also popularly known in the Philippines as "bahaw", can be an option for rice-loving diabetics.

Diabetic patients are discouraged to eat rice because of its starchy composition, which gets digested and converted into glucose.

“So 'pag mas marami tayong kakaining kanin, mas marami din glucose (So if we consume more rice, there’s more glucose),” physician Raymond Ilao said in an interview with Philstar.com.

According to the study from Universitas Indonesia, reheated cold rice has “significantly lowered glycemic response compared to freshly cooked rice.”

“Cooked white rice cooled at four degrees celsius then reheated can be recommended for diabetic patients in everyday diet,” the study said. 

This is due to the formation of “resistant starch” which is slower to be converted into glucose compared with freshly cooked rice. 

It also has a lower glycemic index which mitigates the spike in blood sugar levels.

“In conclusion, cooling of cooked white rice increased the resistant starch content. Cooked white rice cooled for 24 hours at 4°C then reheated lowered glycemic response compared with freshly cooked white rice,” the study said.

In September this year, the Department of Health (DOH) suggested considering alternatives to rice, such as corn and sweet potatoes, as a response to the escalating rice prices. 

The Department of Trade and Industry also proposed resorting to alternatives earlier in August.

However, some of these alternatives are more expensive compared with the rice, with the exception of kamoteng kahoy or cassava which ranges to P25 to P35 per kilo. 

How to deal with diabetes

Maintaining blood sugar levels is the key factor in managing the impact of diabetes.

According to the DOH, adopting a balanced diet and incorporating regular exercise into one's routine are recommended actions to help alleviate its impact.

For Ilao, the best way to diet is to control the consumption of rice.

“Although weird magtakal ng kanin sa bahay, mas maigi ito para ma-kontrol ang makakain mong kanin. Kung dati nag-eextra rice ka, mas maiging isang rice na lang,” he said.

(While it might appear unconventional to measure out rice servings at home, it is an effective strategy for managing your rice intake. If you've been accustomed to consuming extra rice, it's advisable to restrict yourself to a single serving.)

“Dapat everything is in moderation at proper proportions. Excess is harmful, and so is deficiency (Everything should be in moderation and proper proportions),” he added. 

