Ex-LTFRB official recants corruption allegations vs Guadiz, other officials

MANILA, Philippines — Former Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) executive assistant Jeff Tumbado took back the corruption allegations he said against Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III and other officials.

Tumbado, a former executive assistant to the suspended Guadiz, said in an affidavit signed on Wednesday, that his claims were born out of “impulse, irrational thinking, poor decision making, and misjudgment.”

“After a careful reflection and deliberation, it is my honest desire to reiterate whatever allegations may have been said during the press conference on October 9, 2023, where the public declaration was made were all unintentional and misguided,” Tumbado said.

“All of the things said were borne out of impulse, irrational thinking, misjudgment, poor decision making and was encouraged by some individuals to make the statement which may have added to my confusion and affected my better judgment,” he added.

In a press conference by transport group MANIBELA on Monday, Tumbado claimed that Guadiz was the top official accepting bribes of up to P5 million pesos in exchange for quick approvals of permits.

For MANIBELA chair Mar Valbuena, it is Tumbado’s choice if he wants to recant his claims of corruption against the mentioned agencies.

“Kung babawiin ni (Jeff Tumbado yung pahayag niya) ay prerogative niya ‘yon,” Valbuena said in an interview with News5. (If he recants his statement, it is his prerogative).

“‘Di ko naman siya pwede pigilan…’di naman sakin babalik ‘yon,” he added. (I can’t force him not to, it is not gonna return to me).

The expose of Tumbado resulted in Guadiz’s suspension, ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

LTFRB board member Mercy Planas Reyes now heads the agency as officer-in-charge after Guadz’s suspension.

Public apology

Tumbado also said in his affidavit that the recantation is a form of a public apology for Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista.

“I have issued this sworn affidavit as a form of public apology in favor of Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III, Secretary Jaime Bautista of the Department of Transportation, and the Office of the President,” he said in the affidavit.

Earlier, Bautista denied the corruption allegations and said would file appropriate charges against those who malign his name.