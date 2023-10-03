LTFRB grants P1 provisional fare hike to jeepneys effective on October 8

Commuters lined up as they wait for a jeepney ride along Philippine Coconut Authority (PHILCOA) in Quezon City on August 14, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) approved a provisional P1 increase in the minimum fare of both traditional and modern jeepneys.

The board shared this news with the media on Wednesday, as various transport groups continue to petition for an increase in response to the recent crippling oil price hikes.

This will effectively increase the minimum fare for traditional jeeps to P13 from the current P12. On the other hand, modern jeepneys (mini buses) will soon have a P15 flag down rate from the current P14.

The provisional hike will be effective starting October 8, past midnight. However, there will be no change in the subsequent per-kilometer rate.

As this increase is provisional, the LTFRB will not issue a new fare matrix.

Philstar.com and other media outlets are yet to recieve a copy of the resolution on the provisional fare hike.

Public hearings continue

The LTFRB continued its public hearing on Tuesday on the fare hike petitions earlier filed by some transport groups.

"Nakasalalay sa naturang pagdinig ang desisyon kung magkano ang itataas ng pamasahe sa mga pampublikong sasakyan at kung maipatutupad ba ito sa buong bansa o mga partikular na rehiyon lamang (This hearing will decide the extent of the fare increase for public transportation and whether it will apply nationwide or only in specific regions.)," LTFRB said in a Facebook post.

Among those who filed for a fare hike petition are members of Pangkalahatang Sanggunian Manila & Suburbs Drivers Association Nationwide Inc. (PASANG MASDA), Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (ALTODAP) and Alliance of Concerned Transport Organization (ACTO).

Progressive transport group PISTON explained that they were reluctant to submit a petition for a fare hike as it would place the financial burden on the commuting public.

Instead of fare hikes, the group earlier urged the government to scrap the Oil Deregulation Law while suspending the excise tax and value added tax on oil — a suggestion that they think will be more beneficial to the public as a whole. — with reports from The STAR/Romina Cabrera