'Jenny' maintains strength; Batanes under Signal No. 2

MANILA, Philippines — Batanes remained under Wind Signal No. 2, with Typhoon Jenny (international name: Koinu) maintaining its intensity over the Philippine Sea, the state weather agency said Tuesday morning.

Jenny was last spotted 350 kilometers east of Basco in Batanes, with peak winds of 165 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 205 kph. It was moving west northwest at 15 kph.

PAGASA issued Signal No. 2 for Batanes, indicating the potential for minor to moderate effects from strong gale-force winds.

Meanwhile, the following areas were placed under Signal No. 1:

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Northern and eastern portions of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Santa Maria, San Pablo, Tumauini, Cabagan, Ilagan City, San Mariano, Santo Tomas, Dinapigue, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Quirino, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Mallig)

Apayao

Northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong)

Northern portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal, City of Tabuk)

Ilocos Norte

Residents of these areas may experience minimal to minor impacts from strong winds.

What to expect

PAGASA said that Signal No. 3 is likely the highest signal it will issue.

Jenny is expected to bring heavy rains of up to 100 millimeters to Batanes and Babuyan Islands on Tuesday.

The typhoon will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, causing occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and Visayas in the next three days.

The weather bureau warned of possible flooding and landslides, especially in areas identified as susceptible to these hazards, and in places that have received substantial rainfall over the past few days.

Residents of Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol region, and most of MIMAROPA and Visayas will experience gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon.

The typhoon is expected to make landfall over the southern portion of Taiwan between late Wednesday and Thursday morning. It will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday.

PAGASA said that Jenny is “likely or near its peak intensity” and may begin to weaken today.

Forecast position