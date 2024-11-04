DA cuts red tape on chicken deliveries

Tiu Laurel issued Administrative Circular No. 9, amending Administrative Order No. 05, on the guidelines on the local shipment of animals, animal products and by-products, including broilers.

MANILA, Philippines — Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has ordered the Bureau of Animal Industry to simplify the procedures in the delivery of chicken in markets amid complaints from broilers’ groups.

He said that a petition was submitted by stakeholders seeking to exempt broiler chicken from the veterinary health certificate being required by the local government units and regional field offices for the local shipment of broilers.

“The current requirement for veterinary health certificate concurrence by local government unit or DA regional field offices poses an undue burden on the poultry industry, adding regulatory hurdles and costs that may not align with the principles of balanced regulation and streamlined processes, particularly in the absence of any poultry disease outbreak,” Tiu Laurel noted.

Under AC No. 9, in areas without ongoing cases or declared outbreaks of high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI), a veterinary health certificate issued by a licensed veterinarian is sufficient to certify that the broilers have been inspected and found free from transmissible diseases.

He added that transport of broilers from farms or establishments without ongoing HPAI will be permitted upon presentation of a valid local shipping permit.

Tiu Laurel said that the broilers must be transported directly from the source farm to the designated location as specified in the local shipping permit.

“Loading and unloading of broilers during transit is strictly prohibited. Broilers shall not be permitted to be returned to their point of origin if they have already been transported to areas with confirmed cases of HPAI,” Tiu Laurel added.

The demand for chicken is expected to increase amid the holidays.

Based on monitoring of the DA in Metro Manila markets, the retail price of whole chicken ranged between P150 and P220 per kilo.