Batanes under Signal No. 1 as 'Jenny' strengthens

MANILA, Philippines — Batanes has been placed under Wind Signal No. 1 as Severe Tropical Storm Jenny (international name: Jenny) slightly intensified, PAGASA said Sunday afternoon.

Jenny was last located 760 kilometers east of Aparri in Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds reaching 100 km per hour near the center and gusts up to 125 kph. It may become a typhoon Sunday evening.

The severe tropical storm is moving northwest at a speed of 15 kph.

What to expect

According to the state weather bureau, “minimal to minor” impacts from strong winds are possible in Batanes.

Jenny will dump heavy rain of up to 25 millimeters over mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Quezon province including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar and Eastern Samar until Monday afternoon.

The cyclone will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat) and bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao in the next three days.

PAGASA warned of possible flooding and rain-induced landslides, especially in areas identified as susceptible to these hazards, and in places that have received substantial rainfall over the past few days.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will also bring gusty conditions over MIMAROPA and Western Visayas until Monday.

The cyclone is expected to move northwest until Tuesday morning before heading towards the Luzon Strait. Jenny will traverse the southern portion of Taiwan Wednesday evening before exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

PAGASA, however, noted that a landfall or close approach scenario over extreme Northern Luzon is still not ruled out, given that these scenarios are within the forecast confidence cone.

Forecast position