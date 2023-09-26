^

Headlines

Senate OKs bill giving DTI chief power to take down online sellers, e-commerce websites

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 26, 2023 | 3:15pm
Senate OKs bill giving DTI chief power to take down online sellers, e-commerce websites
Natimbog ng mga tauhan ng Quezon City Police District (QCPD) station 5 Fairview sa pangunguna ni Lt. Col. Melchor Rosales ang tatlong kababaihan na sangkot sa pagbebenta ng mga pekeng bag sa online.
Boy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate has approved a measure that gives the government more leeway to regulate online transactions, including the power to remove e-commerce platforms and accounts of online sellers duping consumers with their products and services.

Voting 20-1-0, the Senate on Monday passed on third and final reading Senate Bill No. 1846 or the proposed Internet Transactions Act. 

The measure seeks to “ensure that all goods and services transacted digitally will be as advertised” and to impose penalties on erring digital platforms and online merchants.

In particular, the bill arms the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) secretary with the power to issue takedown orders on websites, webpages, online applications, social media accounts or "other similar platforms" found engaging in or abetting illegal online transactions.

The DTI chief can also order a provisional takedown order when they find that a good or digital product is "imminently injurious, unsafe or dangerous" or when the seller has previously violated a provision of the law.

According to the measure, the website or account issued a takedown order will be inaccessible for a maximum of 30 days “unless otherwise extended or made permanent” by a judicial decision.

The DTI chief can also upon due notice and hearing, issue a 30-day cease and desist order on any website or account found violating trade or consumer protection laws to "desist from marketing or offering non-financial goods or services that are accessible in the Philippines." 

The measure covers all business-to-business and business-to-consumer internet transactions. 

The proposed Internet Transactions Act also requires online merchants to conform to a code of conduct aimed at protecting consumer interests and preventing false transactions.

Among others, the code of conduct requires online businesses to provide consumers with sales invoices or receipts that would reflect "the correct and complete information" about the purchase. It disallows "hidden charges or additional costs, such as customs duties or currency conversion charges." 

Digital platforms will also be required to ensure the protection of online sellers by "Avoiding anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominance practices" and by having a mechanism to resolve disputes. 

The bill also creates an e-commerce bureau under the DTI which will oversee internet-based activities that presently lack regulation. 

To aid the public in verifying information on internet transactions, the e-commerce bureau is tasked to maintain an online business registry of all internet merchants.

The House passed a counterpart measure (House Bill 4) on final reading in December 2022.

The proposed Internet Transactions Act is among the 20 priority bills that the Marcos administration wants passed before December 2023.

vuukle comment

SENATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Stella Quimbo bares OVP's P125M confidential funds spent in just 11 days
play

Stella Quimbo bares OVP's P125M confidential funds spent in just 11 days

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Office of the Vice President spent its P125 million confidential funds in just 11 days — even shorter than the 19...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG cuts through China Sea barrier

PCG cuts through China Sea barrier

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard has started removing the floating barrier that Chinese maritime authorities installed to block...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP spent P125 million confidential funds in 11 days

OVP spent P125 million confidential funds in 11 days

By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
The Office of Vice President Sara Duterte spent the controversial P125-million confidential funds in 2022 in just 11 days,...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
House eyes more funds to protect Philippines maritime rights

House eyes more funds to protect Philippines maritime rights

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
The House of Representatives is eyeing a higher allocation – including by tapping confidential and intelligence funds...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec, DOJ join forces vs BSKE vote buying

Comelec, DOJ join forces vs BSKE vote buying

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
The Department of Justice and Commission on Elections have signed a memorandum for the Kontra Bigay program, aimed at combating...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators to NEDA, PSA: Where&rsquo;s our national ID?

Senators to NEDA, PSA: Where’s our national ID?

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
Where is the national ID?
Headlines
fbtw
Slight price rollback ends weeks of hikes

Slight price rollback ends weeks of hikes

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
The consecutive weeks of increases totaling to P17.30 per liter for diesel and P11.85 per liter for gasoline end today, as...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace to public: Keep masks on

Palace to public: Keep masks on

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
While the air quality in Metro Manila and nearby areas has returned to normal due to the subsiding volcanic smog or vog from...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with