US backs Philippines, calls out China over â€˜dangerousâ€™ maneuvers at Ayungin

US backs Philippines, calls out China over ‘dangerous’ maneuvers at Ayungin

The BRP Sierra Madre is seen docked at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea on November 10, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The United States has slammed the China Coast Guard and the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) following a confrontation that forced the Philippines to suspend a routine resupply mission to the anchored BRP Sierra Madre.

In a statement on Sunday, September 27, US Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton denounced Beijing's use of "dangerous blocking and other irresponsible maneuvers" near Ayungin Shoal on September 24.

“We stand by our Philippine Allies and laud their professionalism and restraint. We call on the China Coast Guard (CCG) and PLAN to cease the use of escalatory tactics that threaten the freedom of navigation and a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Lipton’s statement read.

On September 24, Chinese maritime forces blocked and interfered with a Philippine rotation-and-resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal, forcing Manila to suspend the operation without delivering supplies or rotating troops aboard the BRP Sierra Madre.

The Philippines sent a convoy that included Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels BRP Malabrigo and BRP Cabra, plus a civilian supply boat, M/V Lapu-Lapu, to deliver food, fuel and other essentials and rotate personnel on the grounded BRP Sierra Madre.

According to the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), CCG and PLAN warships obstructed the convoy near Ayungin.

PCG spokesperson Jay Tarriela said a CCG vessel performed “dangerous maneuvers” against M/V Lapu-Lapu that threatened a collision, prompting the mission’s suspension.

In response, the Chinese Embassy in Manila condemned the US Embassy’s pronouncement.

“We strongly condemn the US Embassy in the Philippines' disregard for right and wrong and its insistence on supporting the Philippines' provocative and unlawful actions at Ren'ai Reef in China's Nansha Qundao,” the Chinese Embassy in Manila said.

“China urges the US side to stop fanning the flames and refrain from actions that undermine regional peace and stability,” it added.

The West Philippine Sea encompasses the marine territories off the western coast of the Philippine archipelago, specifically the Luzon Sea, along with the waters surrounding the Kalayaan Island Group and Bajo de Masinloc.

In 2016, an arbitral tribunal at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague invalidated Beijing's expansive South China Sea claims, ruling they were without legal foundation.

However, Beijing continues to reject the landmark international ruling.