^

Headlines

DOH clarifies: Still no new Henipavirus cases in the Philippines

James Relativo - Philstar.com
September 23, 2023 | 2:10pm
DOH clarifies: Still no new Henipavirus cases in the Philippines
Health workers wearing protective gears shift a man with symptoms of Nipah virus to an isolation ward at a government hospital in Kozhikode in south Indian state of Kerala on September 16, 2023.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday assured the public that there have been no new cases of Henipavirus infection in the Philippines since 2014, even as India grapples with the rare yet highly fatal disease.

The Nipah virus, which belongs to the Henipavirus genus, is feared for its 40 to 70% mortality rate. There is also no known vacine for the virus. 

"To date, there is only one recorded case of Henipavirus infection in the country. Said case was detected in Sultan Kudarat in 2014," the DOH said to reporters on Friday night.

"Based on the investigation, reported cases developed signs and symptoms after exposure to horses and/or its meat... Since then, no similar health events or suspect cases have been reported to the Epidemiology Bureau."

Among its signs and symptoms include:

  • fever
  • headache with changes in sensorium
  • cough
  • difficulty breathing

Symptoms can also include respiratory infection, vomiting, and sometimes even seizures and brain inflamation which could lead to coma.

During a joint field investigation, around 17 suspect cases of the virus were also detected in April 2014. Eight of them fully recovered while the other nine died.

The DOH is said to have established a surveillance system to manage the disease should additional cases appear in the country. Fortunately, no similar health events have been detected.

How does Nipah spread?

Nipah is usually transmitted to humans from animals or through food contamination. However, it is also known to be passed around directly from people to people.

Among its natural carriers are fruit bats and have been identified as the most likely cause of subsequent outbreaks.

While Nipah outbreaks are rare, it is listed by the World Health Organization as one of the diseases "deserving of priority research for their potential to cause a global epidemic" alongside Ebola, COVID-19 and Zika.

Besides India, Nipah outbreaks were earlier recorded in Malaysia, Singapore and Bangladesh.

"[T]he DOH continues to strengthen its public health interventions as part of its 8-Point Action Agenda which places emphasis on disease prevention through health promotion and communication as well as Infection-Prevention-Control (IPC) measures to reduce the transmission of infections, including the Nipah Virus," the health department said.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

NIPAH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bayani Fernando dies in house accident

Bayani Fernando dies in house accident

By Ghio Ong | 6 hours ago
Former Marikina congressman and mayor Bayani Fernando died yesterday in an accident at his house. He was 77.?
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions for September 22 due to smog from Taal

Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions for September 22 due to smog from Taal

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Several local government units announced the suspension of classes and work for Sept. 22, 2023 due to Taal's persistent...
Headlines
fbtw
Smog blankets Metro Manila, nearby provinces

Smog blankets Metro Manila, nearby provinces

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 6 hours ago
Pollution-related smog smothered Metro Manila residents yesterday, leading to some local government units suspending classes...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila smog caused by vehicle emissions, not Taal&nbsp;&nbsp;

Metro Manila smog caused by vehicle emissions, not Taal  

1 day ago
Smog blanketing Metro Manila on Friday is due to air pollution from heavy vehicular traffic and not the volcanic smog emitted...
Headlines
fbtw
Learning poverty in the Philippines linked to poor teaching quality &ndash; World Bank study

Learning poverty in the Philippines linked to poor teaching quality – World Bank study

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
A new World Bank report found the Philippines to have one of the most ineffective teaching practices in Southeast Asia, and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Price freeze OK&rsquo;d? DTI, canned sardines makers disagree

Price freeze OK’d? DTI, canned sardines makers disagree

By Catherine Talavera | 6 hours ago
Manufacturers of basic necessities and prime commodities have agreed to hold off their price increases for now, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese-funded infrastructure projects could lead to debt crisis, expert warns

Chinese-funded infrastructure projects could lead to debt crisis, expert warns

By Cristina Chi | 20 hours ago
The Philippines could be burying itself in substantial debt from infrastructure projects funded by Chinese official development...
Headlines
fbtw
Bayani Fernando, Marikina mayor who engineered city's transformation, passes away at 77

Bayani Fernando, Marikina mayor who engineered city's transformation, passes away at 77

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
Bayani Fernando, long-time public servant of Marikina City and former chairperson of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority,...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT backs 'maximum penalty' vs NAIA officer who swallowed stolen $300

DOT backs 'maximum penalty' vs NAIA officer who swallowed stolen $300

1 day ago
“Any crime committed upon a tourist is a crime against our country deserving of punishment to the fullest extent of...
Headlines
fbtw
Work in government offices shortened on September 25 for Family Week

Work in government offices shortened on September 25 for Family Week

1 day ago
According to Memorandum Circular 32, all government work in the executive branch will be suspended from 3 p.m. onwards on...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with