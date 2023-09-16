^

'Walang natira': AFP suspects China behind massive coral harvesting in Rozul Reef

'Walang natira': AFP suspects China behind massive coral harvesting in Rozul Reef
MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed that the Rozul Reef — an area within West Philippine Sea where Chinese vessels were seen swarming — has been completely stripped off of its naturally occurring corals.

AFP Western Command commander Vice Admiral Alberto Carlo shared the alarming observation to the public this Saturday at the "Saturday News Forum" event held in Quezon City.

"'Yung swarming areas nila, we pinpointed it. And then when they left, we sent out our divers to do another water survey," said Carlos in a report by the state-run Philippine News Agency.

"And then nakita namin na wala nang corals. Nasira na 'yung mga corals and then may mga debris."

Rozul Reef, also known as Iroquios Reef, lies within the Philippines' 200-nautical-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and continental shelf — giving Manila the exclusive right to explore, exploit and manage living and non-living resources within said area.

WESCOM's air assets recently detected the presence of 23 alleged Chinese fishing vessels within Rozul Reef last September  6 to 7, this while also observing additional swarming of five vessels in Escoda (Sabina) Shoal and two others in Baragatan (Nares) Bank.

The AFP WESCOM earlier called this "intrusion a violation of Philippine sovereign rights and jurisdiction."

 

 

"This is the untrained eyes of the Navy divers. So we are coordinating with mga scientists, mga experts, to do their own assessment of the area [Rozul Reef]," continued Carlos.

"So we already have pinpointed the areas na lagi silang nagswa-swarm. We are not making any conclusions at this time, it's a work in progress, but we'd just want to report that we noticed a coral harvesting in the area where they [Chinese vessels] were seen loitering and swarming."

Philstar.com sought the reaction of AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar regarding the issue.

However, Aguilar states that they would rather wait for the conclusion of scientists following a proper investigation.

"As explained by VADM Carlos of AFP’s Western Command, while divers observed the disappearance of corals at the vicinity of Rozul Reef, the case of coral harvesting needs to be investigated by experts," said Aguilar.

"We will give our comments after the release of the investigation report."

Continued intrusions by China

Beijing to this day continues to assert its right to almost the entire South China Sea, even after the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration already invalidated China's nine-dash line claim in 2016 after the Philippines took the Asian giant to the international tribunal.

It could be remembered that China released a version of their "2023 standard map" last August, which features the West Philippine Sea and some parts of India, Taiwan and Malaysia.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and the aforementioned states likewise condemned Beijing's "expansionist" policy.

Members of the Chinese Coast Guard recently blased vessels ran by the Philippine Coast Guard with water cannons after the latter escorted boats carrying supplies for military personnel stationed on BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

Former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III officially renamed parts of South China Sea included in Manila's EEZ as "West Philippine Sea" in his Administrative Order No. 29, s. 2012. — with reports from News5

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

CHINA

CORAL

NATURAL RESOURCES

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
