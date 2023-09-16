^

Headlines

Poe frowns on suspending SIM registration

Marc Jayson Cayabyab - The Philippine Star
September 16, 2023 | 7:30am
Poe frowns on suspending SIM registration
Subscriber identity module (SIM) cards.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — No way should the mandated SIM card registration be suspended just because of glitches that enabled fake ID cards to slip past its system, Sen. Grace Poe said yesterday as she urged telecommunication firms to make sure they do their part well in implementing the law.

She was reacting to reports that the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) was able to register an ID with Bart Simpson as the picture for a SIM card registration.

The National Bureau of Investigation had also demonstrated before the Senate public services committee that a SIM card was able to get registered using an image of a monkey in the ID picture.

In an interview yesterday with GMA News, PAOCC Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz said the SIM card registration should be suspended due to these glitches.

But Poe, who authored the SIM card registration law, said the problem is not in the law, but in enforcement.

She said the SIM card registration should continue but telcos should do a better job in verifying the identification of registrants to prevent the use of SIM cards by scammers.

“The law has enough teeth against fraudsters as well as safeguards to the privacy of our people. Concerned agencies and telcos must be able to plug the loopholes in their effective implementation without halting registration,” Poe said. “Backing down against scammers is not an option.”

vuukle comment

LAW

SIM CARD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Anti-martial law group questions 'secrecy' in alleged Romualdez donation to Harvard

Anti-martial law group questions 'secrecy' in alleged Romualdez donation to Harvard

By Cristina Chi | 19 hours ago
Martial law victims and rights advocates have criticized House Speaker Martin Romualdez for remaining silent on reports of...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Gasoline price up by P0.20, diesel by P0.40

Gasoline price up by P0.20, diesel by P0.40

By Richmond Mercurio | 4 days ago
Oil firms are raising pump prices anew today, extending the streak of increases in diesel and kerosene prices to a 10th consecutive...
Headlines
fbtw
LRT-2, MRT-3 and PNR to give 'free rides' from September 16 to 20

LRT-2, MRT-3 and PNR to give 'free rides' from September 16 to 20

By James Relativo | 16 hours ago
Various railway lines in Metro Manila and the Bicol Region are set to offer free rides starting this Saturday to next Wednesday...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos extends moratorium on farmers' debt payments for two years

Marcos extends moratorium on farmers' debt payments for two years

3 days ago
The extension of the agrarian debt moratorium is set to benefit beneficiaries who were not covered by the previous EO...
Headlines
fbtw
Customs seizes P42 million smuggled rice in Zamboanga City

Customs seizes P42 million smuggled rice in Zamboanga City

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 9 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs has forfeited over 40,000 sacks of allegedly smuggled rice valued at P42 million in Zamboanga City...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
626 BSKE bets told to explain premature campaigning

626 BSKE bets told to explain premature campaigning

By Rhodina Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has ordered 626 candidates in the Oct. 30 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections to explain...
Headlines
fbtw
Price increase sought for 43 food products

Price increase sought for 43 food products

By Catherine Talavera | 3 hours ago
Fourteen manufacturers of basic necessities and prime commodities have filed requests for price increases, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Teen killer of OFW Jullebee gets 15 years

Teen killer of OFW Jullebee gets 15 years

By Michael Punongbayan | 9 hours ago
Slain overseas Filipino worker Jullebee Ranara’s 17-year-old killer has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in Kuwait...
Headlines
fbtw
Vice President Sara: Good governance key to ending communist insurgency

Vice President Sara: Good governance key to ending communist insurgency

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 9 hours ago
Good governance will be the key in putting an end to the decades-long communist insurgency in the country, according to Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with