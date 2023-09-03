^

Headlines

NEDA: Cap on rice prices only temporary to address high costs, hoarding

Philstar.com
September 3, 2023 | 5:05pm
NEDA: Cap on rice prices only temporary to address high costs, hoarding
Rice dealers display rice and their prices at New York Street, Cubao, Quezon City on April 16, 2023.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The imposition of a price cap on rice is only a “temporary measure” aimed at reducing the retail prices of the grain and discouraging hoarding, the National Economic and Development Authority said Sunday. 

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. set the maximum retail price of regular milled rice at P41 per kilogram and P45 for well-milled rice in a move that could have detrimental effects on farmers and consumers. The new ceiling will take effect on Tuesday. 

NEDA said the imposition of a price ceiling on the basic staple “will immediately reduce the price of rice, and it penalizes and consequently discourages hoarding, further decreasing the price of rice.” 

“We are confident that the imposition of a price ceiling is only a temporary measure. We expect the rice harvest to commence soon and anticipate that other initiatives will produce the desired result,” NEDA said, adding that law enforcement authorities continue to crack down on individuals who hoard, smuggle, or participate in rice cartels. 

According to NEDA, the rice inflation rate increased to 4.2% in July from only 1.0% in January.

“We note that the price of rice has been sharply increasing over the past weeks, which is inconsistent with the apparent supply and demand situation. This implies that some are manipulating the expected impact of the El Niño Southern Oscillation to depict a shortage at this time,” the agency said. 

NEDA added that the country has enough rice for the end of the year due to the start of the harvest season in September and additional import orders. 

Farmers’ group AMIHAN earlier said the price ceiling should not be used to create false expectations, similar to Marcos' campaign promise of lowering rice prices to P20 per kilogram. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

NATIONAL ECONOMIC AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

RICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIST: Flights canceled on September 3

LIST: Flights canceled on September 3

7 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Sunday announced that several flights have been canceled due to unfavorable...
Headlines
fbtw
Luzon dams release water

Luzon dams release water

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 8 hours ago
Three dams opened their gates yesterday following days of heavy monsoon rains enhanced by Typhoon Hanna and two other tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
Erwin Tulfo still most preferred Senate candidate, VP Duterte gets highest approval &ndash; survey

Erwin Tulfo still most preferred Senate candidate, VP Duterte gets highest approval – survey

8 hours ago
Rep. Erwin Tulfo of the Anti-Crime and Terrorism Community Involvement and Support (ACT-CIS) Partylist once again topped a...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd flagged over P10 billion unliquidated cash advances

DepEd flagged over P10 billion unliquidated cash advances

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 8 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has flagged the Department of Education over the accumulation of unliquidated cash advances by its...
Headlines
fbtw
'Hanna' strengthens, continues to enhance 'habagat'

'Hanna' strengthens, continues to enhance 'habagat'

8 hours ago
Hanna was last seen 215 kilometers to the north northeast of Itbayat in Batanes, with peak winds of 150 kph and gusts of up...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DTI, LGUs to mobilize rice 'price monitors'

DTI, LGUs to mobilize rice 'price monitors'

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
With the rice price caps ordered by President Marcos set to take effect on Sept. 5, the Department of Trade and Industry has...
Headlines
fbtw
Hanna to exit Philippines; monsoon rain to continue

Hanna to exit Philippines; monsoon rain to continue

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
Heavy rains are forecast to continue in the next few days due to the southwest monsoon, even as Typhoon Hanna (international...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines welcomes first Chinese e-visa holder

Philippines welcomes first Chinese e-visa holder

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
A Chinese mother who was given the first electronic visa or e-visa from the Philippine government arrived in the country,...
Headlines
fbtw
Kalayaan optimistic of tourism boost after &lsquo;expedition tours&rsquo; launch

Kalayaan optimistic of tourism boost after ‘expedition tours’ launch

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Fancy exploring Philippine territory in the disputed West Philippine Sea as a tourist?
Headlines
fbtw
Tolentino hopes Congress will pass mandatory ROTC

Tolentino hopes Congress will pass mandatory ROTC

By Roel Pareño | 18 hours ago
After the successful staging of the Philippine ROTC Games 2023 in Mindanao, Sen. Francis Tolentino expressed yesterday his...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with