Palace denies proposal to declare Jesse Robredo's death anniversary a special non-working holiday

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has dismissed the proposal from Naga City, Camarines Sur to declare August 18 a special non-working holiday to commemorate the passing of former Mayor Jesse Robredo.

In a letter dated August 17, Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs Anna Liza Logan informed Naga City Mayor Nelson Legacion that the Palace denied the request. The decision refers to Republic Act No. 10669 or the "Jesse Robredo Day," which designates August 18 as a special working holiday.

“Given that there is already a legislative enactment, this Office is constrained to deny your request,” Logan said.

“Notwithstanding the foregoing, this Office recognizes the importance of the commemoration of the death anniversary of Jesse Robredo to the people of Naga City,” she added.

Jesse, formerly secretary of the interior and local government under the administration of then President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, died in a plane crash in Masbate on Aug. 18, 2012. He is the husband of former Vice President Leni Robredo.

Starting in 1988, Robredo held the position of Naga Mayor in Camarines Sur for six consecutive terms before joining Aquino's Cabinet.

His accomplishments in this role led to him receiving the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award for Government Service in 2000, making him the first Filipino mayor to be honored with this distinction. — Kristine Daguno-Bersamina