House expels Teves over failure to return to country, terrorist tag

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 16, 2023 | 6:14pm
House expels TevesÂ over failure to return to country, terrorist tag
File photo of suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie Teves Jr..
The STAR / Michael Varcas, file

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:34 p.m.) —The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to expel Rep. Arnolfo Teves (Negros Oriental) over his continued absence from Congress and his recent designation as a terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council.

The House has given Teves the harshest disciplinary action possible after suspending him twice for his failure to face his colleagues in the lower chamber and for seeking political asylum outside the country.

The House ethics panel’s recommendation to expel Teves, which received 265 favorable votes, 0 negative votes and three abstentions, was based on a number of reasons related to his refusal to resume duties as a lawmaker.

Compared to the panel’s reasons for recommending Teves’ suspension – first on March 20 and then again on May 31 — the committee this time took into consideration Teves’ designation as a terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council in its decision. This “reflects the discredit on the House,” the panel stated in its committee report.

In particular, the House ethics panel said it arrived at its decision after it took “painstaking time and effort to inquire with several concerned national government agencies” that could detail recent developments with regard to Teves’ actions.

The House ethics panel recommended Teves’ expulsion for the following reasons:

  1. Teves’ ongoing and persistent pursuit of his application for political asylum in the country of Timor-Leste; 
  2. Teves’ continuous absence without leave in the House of Representatives in violation of the House Rules;
  3. Teves’ designation as a terrorist by the Anti-terrorism Council-among other criminal charges which reflects discredit on the House of Representatives;
  4. Teves’ indecent behavior portrayed in social media which reflects discredit on the House of Representatives and diminishes the stature of the position.

“And the main basis for this recommendation is his continuous absence without leave in the House of Representatives by his persistent pursuit of political asylum in Timor-Leste. This constitutes abandonment of Public Office and violation of his Oath of Office as House Member,” the committee report read.

House Ethics Committee Chairperson Felimon Espares also cited the “landmark case of Osmeña vs. Pendatun” wherein the Supreme Court declared that House lawmakers’ parliamentary immunity does not absolve them of responsibility before the legislative body itself whenever they show disorderly behavior.

“It affirmed that the power to determine which acts constitute disorderly behavior rests entirely in the wisdom of each chamber of Congress,” Espares said.

Teves, who has been repeatedly urged by the House and by the president himself to return to the country to face charges against him, is still overseas and was last located in Timor-Leste. He has said in multiple press conferences that he refuses to return to the country due to fears for his and his family’s safety.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla previously asserted that Teves is the primary mastermind behind the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, describing him as an "executive producer" of the plan. Teves has consistently denied this allegation.  

Terror tag 

The Anti-Terrorism Council designated Teves as a terrorist on August 2 — a move that Makabayan bloc lawmakers earlier criticized as an unnecessary step by the government in going after the embattled lawmaker. 

Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan Partylist), among the three who abstained from adopting the House ethics panel’s recommendation, said that he chose not to vote due to the “very questionable” character of the Anti-Terrorism Council.
 
“I abstain from voting on this matter because, in the first place, the committee report should not have included what was being pressed on by the ATC, which is a very questionable body in our country right now,” Manuel said during the plenary session.

Murder charges have already been filed against Teves, Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento said this week.

Teves’ counsel, Ferdinand Topacio, earlier told reporters that the House ethics panel should defer its proceedings pending the court’s decision on Teves’ liability or lack of it on the crimes he is being accused of.

Teves’ lawyer Ferdinand Topacio previously told reporters that the House ethics committee should hold off on giving its recommendations to the body until the court decides if Teves is guilty of the charges filed against him.
 

