^

Headlines

Marcos calls for deeper partnership on defense, security with Japan

Philstar.com
August 17, 2023 | 5:52pm
Marcos calls for deeper partnership on defense, security with Japan
Japanese Ground Home Defence Forces make a formation during an amphibious landing exercise at the beach of the Philippine navy training center facing the south China sea in San Antonio town, Zambales province, north of Manila on October 6, 2018, as they join the annual joint US-Philippine marines exercises.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said the Philippines’ relations with Japan should be strengthened, focusing not only on trade and investment, but also on matters of security and defense. 

Marcos made the remarks during the courtesy call of Komeito Party chief representative Yamaguchi Natsuo in Malacañang on Wednesday, the Presidential Communications Office said. 

“I suppose that now times have changed and those agreements have gone beyond just trade, just business, just investment. And we now have to concern ourselves with issues of security and defense in our region,” Marcos was quoted as saying. 

The Philippines has acquired defense assets from Japan under an agreement signed in 2016. Tokyo also helped the Philippine Coast Guard strengthen its maritime surveillance through the provision of radar systems. 

Marcos also said he considers North Korea’s missile launches and weapons tests in recent months, which have put Japan on heightened alert, a “critical issue.”

“We in the region must work together very, very hard to try to alleviate the tensions, to try to make all the proponents of peace in the region be the dominant voice,” he said. 

Early this month, the government of Japan condemned Beijing’s maneuvers in the waters within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone after the China Coast Guard blocked and fired a water cannon at Philippine vessels on a resupply mission. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

JAPAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House expels Teves&nbsp;over failure to return to country, terrorist tag

House expels Teves over failure to return to country, terrorist tag

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The House has given Teves the harshest disciplinary action possible after suspending him twice for his failure to face his...
Headlines
fbtw
Navotas police chief hid involvement of 11 officers in Jemboy case &ndash; PNP IAS

Navotas police chief hid involvement of 11 officers in Jemboy case – PNP IAS

1 day ago
The chief of the Navotas City police has been sacked from his post after the Internal Affairs Services of the Philippine National...
Headlines
fbtw
Former top diplomat Locsin named special envoy to China

Former top diplomat Locsin named special envoy to China

1 day ago
His appointment comes amid escalating tensions in the West Philippine Sea after the China Coast Guard blocked and fired water...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos orders DTI, DA to monitor rice prices

President Marcos orders DTI, DA to monitor rice prices

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has vowed to crack down on rice hoarding and price manipulation and ordered the close monitoring of rice...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House expels Teves

House expels Teves

By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
In an unprecedented move, the House of Representatives yesterday expelled Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves...
Headlines
fbtw
Government work, classes in Metro Manila, Bulacan suspended August 25, 2023

Government work, classes in Metro Manila, Bulacan suspended August 25, 2023

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has suspended government work and public school classes in Metro Manila and Bulacan on Aug. 25 to support...
Headlines
fbtw
Office of the President travel expenses up by 995 percent

Office of the President travel expenses up by 995 percent

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday justified President Marcos’ travels, saying they allowed him to check on government projects...
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman dismisses ex-MIAA chief

Ombudsman dismisses ex-MIAA chief

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
Manila International Airport Authority officials have been found guilty of grave misconduct, abuse of authority or oppression...
Headlines
fbtw
Use of force, threat in WPS sabotage shared stewardship &ndash; DFA

Use of force, threat in WPS sabotage shared stewardship – DFA

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
The use of force and threats or acts of intimidation in the South China Sea subvert the regime of collaboration and shared...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with