Marcos calls for deeper partnership on defense, security with Japan

Japanese Ground Home Defence Forces make a formation during an amphibious landing exercise at the beach of the Philippine navy training center facing the south China sea in San Antonio town, Zambales province, north of Manila on October 6, 2018, as they join the annual joint US-Philippine marines exercises.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said the Philippines’ relations with Japan should be strengthened, focusing not only on trade and investment, but also on matters of security and defense.

Marcos made the remarks during the courtesy call of Komeito Party chief representative Yamaguchi Natsuo in Malacañang on Wednesday, the Presidential Communications Office said.

“I suppose that now times have changed and those agreements have gone beyond just trade, just business, just investment. And we now have to concern ourselves with issues of security and defense in our region,” Marcos was quoted as saying.

The Philippines has acquired defense assets from Japan under an agreement signed in 2016. Tokyo also helped the Philippine Coast Guard strengthen its maritime surveillance through the provision of radar systems.

Marcos also said he considers North Korea’s missile launches and weapons tests in recent months, which have put Japan on heightened alert, a “critical issue.”

“We in the region must work together very, very hard to try to alleviate the tensions, to try to make all the proponents of peace in the region be the dominant voice,” he said.

Early this month, the government of Japan condemned Beijing’s maneuvers in the waters within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone after the China Coast Guard blocked and fired a water cannon at Philippine vessels on a resupply mission. — Gaea Katreena Cabico