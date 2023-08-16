OP's foreign travel expenses jumped by over 1000% in 2022 — COA report

President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. and first lady Liza Araneta-Marcos depart from the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City for his state visit to China on January 3, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the President's travel expenses for foreign trips increased by around 1453% in 2022, according to the Commission on Audit.

State auditors found that foreign travel-related expenses at the OP jumped by around P367,052,245.96 from P25,255,163.95 million in 2021 to P392,307,409.91 in 2022.

The “significant increase” went to the expenses incurred by the OP for President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s foreign travels during the start of his term in 2022, according to the 2022 annual audit report.

“Significant increase of P367 million is due to the official travels relative to the foreign summits and state visits attended by the president during the year in Singapore, Indonesia, United States of America, Cambodia, Thailand, and Belgium,” state auditors said.

Philstar.com reached out to the Office of the President and the Presidential Communications Office for comment. We will update this story with their response.

Foreign travel expenses cover all the costs incurred in the movement or transport of government officials and employees outside the country, COA stated.

State auditors said this includes "transportation, travel per diem, passport and visa processing and all other travel-related expenses."

Meanwhile, travel-related expenses for domestic trips decreased from P11.5 million in 2021 to P10.8 million in 2022.

Marcos began his term as president June 2022, while 2021 was the last full fiscal year under the term of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The OP requested a nearly 58% increase in its 2024 budget for local or foreign visits from 2023. This amounts to P1.41 billion, or over one-tenth of the OP's planned budget for 2024.