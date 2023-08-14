^

Headlines

Police camera turned off during killing of Navotas teen

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
August 14, 2023 | 3:16pm
Police camera turned off during killing of Navotas teen
A man pays his last respects to 17-year old Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar in his wake in Navotas City on August 11, 2023.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The camera worn by a cop involved in the shooting of Jerhode “Jemboy” Baltazar was turned off, the chief of Navotas City police said Monday. 

Body-worn cameras help ensure transparency and accountability in police operations, especially when the conduct of raids and arrests is under scrutiny. 

“The one wearing a body cam did not turn it on during the operation. That’s why I’m also suing him. I’m having him investigated,” PCol. Allan Umipig, chief of Navotas City police, told Radyo5 in Filipino. 

Navotas cops killed 17-year-old Baltazar while they were pursuing a suspect in a shooting incident on August 2 in what the Philippine National Police described as a case of "mistaken identity." 

According to Umipig, instances of body-worn cameras being turned off during police operations had happened before, with cops saying the devices had run out of batteries. 

The police officer said they frequently told cops that body-worn cameras should be fully-charged and turned on during operations.

In a separate interview over radio DWPM, Umipig said that the cop with a body-worn camera initially said the device’s battery had run out. 

Tool of transparency, accountability

The Philippine police started using body-worn cameras in February 2021 for the service of search and arrest warrants and during anti-drug operations. Nearly 2,700 cameras, worth P288 million, were distributed to 171 police units in Metro Manila, including 38 police stations. 

In July 2021, the Supreme Court issued the Rules on the Use of Body-Worn Cameras, which required law enforcement agents implementing arrest and search warrants to use at least two recording devices for their operations—one body-worn camera and an alternative recording device.

Six Navotas cops are facing a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, while 27 police were relieved from their posts. 

The National Union of Peoples' Lawyers-National Capital Region said the killing of Baltazar should be prosecuted as an act of murder, and not as a mere accident. 

The killing of Baltazar also renewed calls for the review of the police's operational procedures. The PNP Police Operational Procedure states that the use of a lethal approach is a last resort. — with report from Kristine Joy Patag and The STAR/Emmanuel Tupas

vuukle comment

HUMAN RIGHTS

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NUPL: Death of Navotas teen should be prosecuted as intentional criminal act

NUPL: Death of Navotas teen should be prosecuted as intentional criminal act

22 hours ago
Jemboy Baltazar was killed by Navotas City cops pursuing a suspect in a shooting incident on August 2 in what the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
'Habagat' brings rain to most parts of Philippines &mdash; PAGASA

'Habagat' brings rain to most parts of Philippines — PAGASA

6 hours ago
Weather forecaster Obet Badrina said the southwest monsoon or habagat is affecting southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace fashion show criticized amid soaring rice, oil prices

Palace fashion show criticized amid soaring rice, oil prices

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
A progressive peasant group criticized the lavish 65-piece fashion show held at the Malacañang Palace on...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd kicks off Brigada Eskwela today

DepEd kicks off Brigada Eskwela today

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
The Department of Education (DepEd) officially starts the 2023 Brigada Eskwela classroom preparation campaign today, which...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urged to enforce iron fist on PNP

Marcos urged to enforce iron fist on PNP

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
With the recent controversies hounding the Philippine National Police due to alleged irregularities committed by some officers,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pinoys place 2nd in World Pokemon

Pinoys place 2nd in World Pokemon

15 hours ago
Filipino team OMO Abyssinian won a silver medal in the Pokémon Unite World Championship Series 2023 held in Yokohama,...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB to transport group: File fare hike petition

LTFRB to transport group: File fare hike petition

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
A transport group leader over the weekend said that it was Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Chairman...
Headlines
fbtw
Maynilad moves to minimize impact of El Ni&ntilde;o

Maynilad moves to minimize impact of El Niño

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
An additional 200 milliliters per day can be sourced from the ongoing projects of Maynilad Water Services Inc. in an effort...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex- agriculture chief warns of rice shortage

Ex- agriculture chief warns of rice shortage

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Former agriculture secretary Leonardo Montemayor yesterday warned of a looming shortage of rice if the needed volume of grains...
Headlines
fbtw
Escudero to government: Tap DICT in fighting fake news

Escudero to government: Tap DICT in fighting fake news

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
Instead of partnering with the education sector, President Marcos’ fight against fake news through the Presidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with