LIST: Canceled flights for August 10
August 10, 2023 | 8:53am
MANILA, Philippines — Airport officials announced the cancellation of several international flights on Thursday, August 10 due to the unfavorable weather condition being experienced in some parts of the country.
Here are the flights canceled for Thursday, as of 6 a.m., according to the Manila International Airport Authority.
Cebu Pacific (5J)
- 5J 186/185 Manila-Incheon-Manila
- 5J 188/189 Manila-Incheon-Manila
- Z2 884/885 Manila-Incheon-Manila
