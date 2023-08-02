^

Headlines

27 dead, 289K people displaced due to 'Egay' — NDRRMC

Philstar.com
August 2, 2023 | 12:04pm
27 dead, 289K people displaced due to 'Egay' â€” NDRRMC
People wade through a flooded street in Dagupan City of Pangasinan on July 30, 2023.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The number of reported deaths due to Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) has climbed to 27, while over 289,000 people remain displaced, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Wednesday. 

Twenty-three of the deaths are still being verified. The NDRRMC also said that 13 people remain missing and 52 others are injured.

Nearly 2.8 million individuals from across the country have been affected by the powerful storm and the southwest monsoon. Of those, more than 289,000 people were displaced. 

The combined effects of Egay and the southwest monsoon also wreaked wrought damage in the agricultural sector. In a separate bulletin Tuesday, the Department of Agriculture placed the agricultural losses due to Egay at P2.9 billion.

The initial damage to infrastructure was estimated at around P3.5 billion, according to the NDRRMC. 

The government has so far provided P187 million in assistance to affected residents.

Egay—the fifth cyclone to hit the Philippines this year—battered northern Luzon with violent winds and heavy rain last week.

Typhoon Falcon (international name: Khanun) followed and threatened the Philippines by enhancing the southwest monsoon, which triggered widespread flooding. 

The NDRRMC has yet to release data on the impacts of Falcon, which left the Philippine Area of Responsibility Tuesday afternoon.

According to PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda, two to three cyclones may enter or develop inside PAR this August. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

EGAY

NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Signal No. 1 due to 'Falcon' may be raised in Batanes &mdash; PAGASA

Signal No. 1 due to 'Falcon' may be raised in Batanes — PAGASA

1 day ago
“Falcon is potentially at its peak intensity at this time and likely to maintain its strength for the next 48 hours,...
Headlines
fbtw
'Falcon' exits PAR; Monsoon rain to persist

'Falcon' exits PAR; Monsoon rain to persist

18 hours ago
But the southwest monsoon enhanced by Falcon will still bring rain to the western portion of Luzon in the next three day...
Headlines
fbtw
'Falcon' strengthens further, continues to enhance 'habagat'
play

'Falcon' strengthens further, continues to enhance 'habagat'

2 days ago
Falcon is threatening more floods and landslides as areas hit hard by Egay (international name: Doksuri) last week were still...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves brothers, 11 Degamo suspects tagged as terrorists

Teves brothers, 11 Degamo suspects tagged as terrorists

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
The Anti-Terrorism Council has designated suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. and his armed supporters as terrorists...
Headlines
fbtw
DA asec, 4 others suspended amid onion probe

DA asec, 4 others suspended amid onion probe

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Ombudsman Samuel Martires has ordered the preventive suspension pending investigation of five officials of the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Metrobank Foundation gives P1 million to Egay fund drive

Metrobank Foundation gives P1 million to Egay fund drive

13 hours ago
Heeding The Philippine STAR’s call for donations to families that have been affected by widespread flooding in Luzon,...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate OKs option of taking West Philippine Sea to UN Assembly

Senate OKs option of taking West Philippine Sea to UN Assembly

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Crossing party lines, senators adopted yesterday a strongly worded resolution condemning China’s incursions in the West...
Headlines
fbtw
Government to import 1.3 MMT of rice

Government to import 1.3 MMT of rice

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
The government is planning to import 1.3 million metric tons (MMT) of rice as President Marcos expressed concerns over the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Captain of capsized boat has no license&rsquo;

‘Captain of capsized boat has no license’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Donald Anain, the captain of motor banca Aya Express, does not have a valid Boat Captain 1 license, according to the Maritime...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with