'Falcon' intensifies into severe tropical storm, enhances 'habagat'

A man pushes his pedicab through a flooded street of Manila as Typhoon Khanun intensifies the southwest monsoon rain on July 29, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1: 11:41 a.m.) — Cyclone Falcon (international name: Khanun) strengthened into a severe tropical storm early Sunday, PAGASA said, warning the weather disturbance continues to enhance the southwest monsoon and drench parts of the country.

Falcon’s peak winds and gusts increased to 95 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 115 kph, respectively.

Moving north northwest at 15 kph, the country’s sixth cyclone this year was last seen 1,180 kilometers east of Northern Luzon.

Falcon is threatening more floods and landslides as provinces battered by Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) were still reeling from its impacts.

What to expect

Falcon is enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will bring occasional or monsoon rain to the western portions of Luzon and Visayas in the next three days.

The state weather bureau warned that floods and landslides may occur in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards and in areas that received heavy rainfall recently.

PAGASA may not hoist wind signals due to Falcon’s distance from the Philippine landmass. But the enhanced southwest monsoon will bring gusty conditions to the following areas today:

Zambales

Bataan

Pampanga

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Occidental Mindoro

Palawan

Romblon

Northern Samar

most of CALABARZON

Bicol Region

Western Visayas

Weather forecasters warned that sea travel along the western seaboard of Luzon is risky for small seacrafts.

Falcon is forecast to steadily intensify within the next three days and it may become a typhoon between late Sunday and early Monday, PAGASA said.

The cyclone may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Monday evening or early Tuesday.

Scientists have warned that cyclones are becoming more powerful and destructive as the world becomes warmer because of climate change.

Forecast positions

July 30, 2023, 8:00 p.m. - 1,055 km east of extreme Northern Luzon

July 31, 2023, 8:00 a.m. - 955 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon

July 31, 2023, 8:00 p.m. - 850 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon

August 1, 2023, 8:00 a.m. - 755 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

August 1, 2023, 8:00 p.m. - 725 km north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

August 2, 2023, 8:00 a.m. - 745 km north of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico