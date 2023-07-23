Signal No. 1 up in parts of Luzon, Visayas due to 'Egay'

Egay was last spotted 560 kilometers east of Daet in Camarines Norte, with peak winds of 110 kph near the center and gusts of up to 135 kph.

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday afternoon raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 in parts of Luzon and Visayas as Severe Tropical Storm Egay (international name: Doksuri) continued to intensify.

PAGASA hoisted Signal No. 1 in the following areas:

Catanduanes

Eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Garchitorena, Caramoan, Presentacion)

Northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag)

Eastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, Divilacan, Maconacon, Palanan, Ilagan City, San Mariano, Tumauini, San Pablo, Cabagan)

Eastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca)

Northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Policarpo, Oras, Arteche, Jipapad)

Eastern portion of Northern Samar (Lapinig, Gamay, Mapanas, Palapag, Laoang, Catubig, Pambujan)

Areas under Signal No. 1 will experience strong winds — strong breezes to near gale strength winds — that may result in minor damage.

What to expect

PAGASA said that Egay will cause heavy rain in parts of Luzon.

Sunday

50 to 100 millimeters: Catanduanes

Monday

100 to 200 mm: Catanduanes

50 to 100 mm: Cagayan, eastern section of Isabela, Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Albay

Tuesday

More than 200 mm: Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan, and northern portion of Ilocos Norte

100 to 200 mm: Apayao, Abra, the rest of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and rest of Cagayan

50 to 100 mm: Pangasinan, Isabela, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region

PAGASA warned that heavy rain may trigger floods and landslides, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards, and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days.

Egay may also enhance the southwest monsoon, which will bring occasional rain.

The state weather bureau said that Wind Signal No. 3 or 4 will be the highest wind signal that may be raised, potentially over extreme northern Luzon.

“However, should a southward shift in the track occur, higher wind signals may be hoisted,” it said.

Egay and the enhanced southwest monsoon may also bring gusty conditions in Mimaropa, Visayas, and the northern portions of Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao and Caraga today.

By Monday, residents of Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the northern portions of Northern Mindanao and Caraga will experience gusty conditions.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel for small sea vessels is risky along the eastern seaboards of southern Luzon, Visayas, and northeastern Mindanao.

Egay is forecast to reach typhoon category within 24 hours and may become a super typhoon on Tuesday. Weather forecasters said that rapid intensification may happen within the next 72 hours due to favorable atmospheric and oceanic conditions.

It is expected to remain offshore for most of the forecast period, but PAGASA said that a close approach or landfall in the vicinity of Extreme Northern Luzon has not been ruled out.

Forecast positions

July 24, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 390 km east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes

July 24, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 530 km east of Baler, Aurora

July 25, 2023 2:00 a.m - 380 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora

July 25, 2023 2:00 p.m - 305 km east of Aparri, Cagayan

July 26, 2023 2:00 a.m - 185 km east of Calayan, Cagayan

July 26, 2023 2:00 p.m - 30 km east southeast of Itbayat, Batanes

July 27, 2023 2:00 p.m - 415 km north northwest of Itbayat, Batanes

July 28, 2023 2:00 p.m - 855 km north northwest of extreme Northern Luzon or in the vicinity of Nanping, Fujian, China (outside Philippine Area of Responsibility)





