'Egay' could intensify into a super typhoon by July 25 — PAGASA

James Relativo - Philstar.com
July 22, 2023 | 10:02am
State meteorologists from PAGASA estimates the center of "Egay" to be 815 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon.
Released / PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau said that Tropical Depression Egay continues to move west northwestward while maintaining its strength and with tropical cyclone wind signals possibly being hoisted on Saturday.

State meteorologists from PAGASA estimated the center of Egay to be at 815 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon.

  • Maximum sustained winds: 55 kilometers per hours near the center
  • Gustiness: 70 kilometers per hour
  • Direction: west northwestward
  • Movement: 10 kilometers per hour

"In anticipation of the arrival of strong breeze to near-gale conditions associated with Egay, wind signals may be hoisted within the day or tomorrow in some areas in Bicol Region and eastern Visayas," acccording to a statement by PAGASA Saturday.

"Egay is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm within the day. Through the forecast period, this tropical cyclone will continue to steadily intensify. It may reach peak at super typhoon category on Tuesday or Wednesday while over the Philippine Sea east of Extreme Northern Luzon."

Around 50 to 100 millimeters of accumulated rainfall is seen over Catanduanes come Monday in connection with Egay.

The tropical depression may also enhance the southwest monsoon during the weekend and into next week, with occassional rains possible over Western Visayas on Sunday.

A super typhoon by Tuesday?

Egay is seen tracking generally west northwestward or westward on Saturday and Sunday before turning northwestward for the remainder of the forecast period.

Current forecast track indicated that Egay will remain offshore over the Philippine Sea, but the forecast confidence cone showed that a landfall scenario over the northern Luzon is not ruled out at this time.

"It may reach peak at super typhoon category on Tuesday or Wednesday while over the Philippine Sea east of Extreme Northern Luzon," PAGASA said.

Considerable shifts in Egay's track forecast remain possible in succeeding bulletins.

