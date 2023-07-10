South Korea's president may visit Philippines by 2024 â€” Palace

^

South Korea's president may visit Philippines by 2024 — Palace

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol waves as he delivers a speech after a South Korea-US joint military drill at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon on June 15, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol may visit the Philippines this year or in early 2024, Malacañang said Monday. 

“[President Yoon] really, really looks forward to visiting this country, the Philippines. But if not this year, I’m sure sometime in the first half of next year as we mark our 75th anniversary,” South Korean Ambassador-designate Lee Sang-hwa was quoted by the Palace as saying. 

Lee made the remarks during the presentation of his credentials to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. 

According to the Palace, Marcos said he is looking forward to meeting the South Korean leader during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in the United States this November. 

“But after that, I think both sides will now be able to plan better. It’s been a busy year because we just finished our first year of this administration. So slowly, slowly, we are beginning to find ways to adjust our schedules to all these very important events that we are going through,” Marcos was quoted as saying.

The two leaders first met during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Cambodia last year. 

Lee added that South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo and Foreign Minister Park Jin will visit the country this year to meet their counterparts. 

Powering BNPP

In his meeting with Marcos, Lee also reiterated Seoul’s interest in reviving the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant for energy generation. 

“We presented, submitted our proposal for a joint feasibility study,” he said. 

The BNPP was constructed during the administration of Marcos Jr.'s despot father as a response to the 1973 oil crisis. It was completed in 1984, but was never commissioned due to safety concerns. 

On the campaign trail, Marcos said the government should look into reviving the 621-megawatt power plant. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

