LIST: Daily water service interruptions in Metro Manila areas starting July 12

Some residents of Tondo and Binondo area line up their empty containers to buy and store water following a water interruption in both districts on March 24, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Maynilad Water Services on Monday announced daily water supply interruption in several areas in Metro Manila starting Wednesday due to Angat Dam falling below its minimum operating level.

The water interruption will cover several areas in Caloocan City, Malabon City, Manila, Valenzuela City, Navotas City and Quezon City, and will be implemented from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., with some localities to be affected until 6 a.m.

The announcement, as posted on their Facebook page, did not indicate the duration of the water service interruption period.

Maynilad said this comes “as the raw water allocation for [Metropolitan Water and Sewerage System] has been brought down to 48 cubic meters per second due to the elevation of Angat Dam falling below its minimum operating level of 180 meters.”

Angat Dam supplies potable water to NCR and nearby provinces.

“The allocation was lowered in an effort to preserve water in Angat Dam, given the possible worsening effects of El Niño in the coming months. However, this also means that Maynilad will get less supply than it needs to sustain normal service levels,” it added.

It however said that since Ipo watershed still gets some rains, the daily water service interruptions may not be immediately felt by July 12.

This may also be shorter than the projected time as Maynilad generates additional water from various supply augmentation projects.

“At any rate, affected customers are advised to prepare for this scenario. Keep enough water stored for your needs during the hours when supply will not be available. Please store water in clean, covered containers,” Maynilad continued.

Below is the list of affected areas and their service interruption schedules:

Caloocan City

7 p.m. to 4 a.m., daily

1-20, 21 (A. Mabini Ave., 4th Ave., PNR Rail Road, M. Francisco St.), 22, 24, 27-28, 31, 31 (J.P. Rizal St., Tambakan St., Sawata Area 1), 49, 52-57, 93 (10th Ave., 11th Ave., 9th St., 11th St.), 97-98, 101 (10th Ave., 9th St., 8th Ave., Ilang-Ilang St.), 102-116, 121-131, 148-149, 152-155, 161 (West side of NLEX), 167-168 (Deparo-Bagumbong, Kabatuhan), 169 (Dolmar), 171 (Deparo-Bagumbong, Evergreen, Parkview, Sampaloc, Solar, Villa Luisa), 174 (Bellefonte), 177 (Almar, Castle Spring, Del Rey, Lillesville, Matrix), 178-180, 182-188

7 p.m to 6 a.m., daily

168 (Casimiro, Congressional-Rainbow, Deparo-T. Samson, Esperanza, Natividad, PLC, Rainbow, Sitio Mapalad, Susano-Iglesia, T Samson, Tomas), 169 (BF Homes, Diamante, T. Samson), 170 (Amparo Novaville, SM Homes), 171 (Bankers, Congressional-Rainbow, Kingstown, Rainbow, Senate, Union), 172 (Magdalena, Urduja), 173 (Congressional-Rainbow, Hillcrest, Magdalena, Union), 174 (Coaster, La Forteza, Opel, Pag-asa Homesite, Pag-asa Subd., Thunderbird), 175 (Barugo, Brixtonville, Congressional-Model, Franville, La Forteza, Leyland, Opel), 176 (Phase 4, 9 and 10, Bagong Silang), 177 (Area D, Capitol Parkland, Calamansian, Leticia, Sto. Nino-Maligaya)

Malabon City

7 p.m. to 4 a.m., daily

Acacia, Baritan, Bayan-Bayanan, Catmon, Concepcion, Flores, Longos, Muzon, Niugan, Portrero, San Agustin, Tinajeros, Tonsuya, Tugatog

7 p.m to 6 a.m., daily

Dampalit, Hulong Duhat, Tañong

Manila

Tondo, Manila

7 p.m. to 4 a.m., daily

1 to 10, 18, 20, 48 to 66, 68 to 71, 74 to 76, 78, 81, 119 to 121, 124 to 153, 155, 160, 168 to 172, 177 to 186, 198 to 267 and 202-A

San Nicolas, Manila

7 p.m. to 4 a.m., daily

281 to 286

Binondo, Manila

7 p.m. to 4 a.m., daily

287 to 289, 291 to 296

Sta, Cruz, Manila

7 p.m. to 4 a.m., daily

297 to 305, 310 to 325, 329, 330, 335 to 382

Quiapo, Manila

7 p.m. to 4 a.m., daily

306 to 309, 383, 384, 388, 390 to 394

Sampaloc, Manila

7 p.m. to 4 a.m., daily

395 to 450, 452 to 520, 570, 571, 576, 626 to 636

San Miguel, Manila

7 p.m. to 4 a.m., daily

638 to 648

Port Area, Manila

7 p.m. to 4 a.m., daily

649 to 653

Intramuros, Manila

7 p.m. to 4 a.m., daily

654 to 658

Ermita, Manila

7 p.m. to 4 a.m., daily

659, 659-A, 660-A, 661 to 670

Paco, Manila

7 p.m. to 4 a.m., daily

664-A, 671, 672, 674, 676, 696 to 701, 726 to 733, 745 to 762, 769, 803, 807

Navotas City

7 p.m. to 4 a.m., daily

Bagumbayan North, Bagumbayan South, Bangkulasi, Daanghari, Navotas East, Navotas West, North Bay Boulevard North, NBBS Dagat-Dagatan, NBBS, Kaunlaran, NBBS Proper, San Jose, San Rafael, San Roque, Sipac-Almacen, Tangos North and South, Tanza 1 & 2

Quezon City

7 p.m. to 4 a.m., daily

Apolonio Samson, Bagbag (Rockville 2 Subd.), Balingasa, Capri, Commonwealth, Dona Josefa Marcos, Greater Fairview, Greater Lagro, Gulod, Holy Spirit, Lourdes, Maharlika, Manresa, Masambong, Novaliches Proper, Pag-ibig Sa Nayon, Pasong Putik (North Ventures Commercial Corp.), St. Peter, Salvacion

San Agustin (Dona Rosario, Gen. Luis, Millionaires Subd – Susano/Gen. Luisa area, Quirino Highway-Dumalay, Susano, St. Luke’s School, TS Cruz Subd., FB de Jesus, Greenfields 1), San Bartolome (ABC Development Corp., Bernardo, Good Haven, PLDT, Quirino Highway, Rolling Meadows 1, SM Prime Holdings, St. Francis Subd., Susana) San Isidro Labrado, San Jose, Sangandaan, Santa Teresita, Sto. Domingo, Sauyo, Siena, Sta. Lucia, Sta. Monica, Talayan, Tatalon

7 p.m. to 5 a.m., daily

Bagong Silangan, Batasan Hills (Bagong Silangan Elem School, Bagong Silangan Health Center, Bagong Silangan High School and Multi-Purpose Hall, JP Rizal – Left and Right Side), Commonwealth (Damside, Motorola, Nokia)

Payatas (Bistekville 1 Multipurpose Hall, BJMP Quezon City Jail, Doña Nicasia Dialysis Health Center, DSWD-Dormitory, Legaspi, MSSD Natl. Govt Center, Majaas, Molave, Molave Youth Home (Bahay Pag-Asa), Payatas B Annex Elementary School, Payatas B Elementary School, Payatas Elementary School, Payatas High School, Payatas Super Health Center, Quezon City Drug Treatment And Rehabilitation Center, Quezon City Public Library Payatas Branch, San Juan Bautista, San Miguel Social Development Center, Villa Gracia, Violago Parkwoods, Visayas)

7 p.m. to 6 a.m., daily

Bagbag (King William, Mindanao Ave., Odelco Subd., Quirino Highway, San Pedro 9 Subd. Sauyo Road), Batasan Hills (Adams, Batasang Pambansa, COA Region IV office, Congressional, Creek, House of Representatives- Annex, IBP Road, Pratt, Pres. Corazon C. Aquino Elem School, Sitio Kaliwa, The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints)

Commonwealth (Birds International Inc., Commonwealth Elementary School and Annex, Commonwealth Health Center, Commonwealth High School, DMMA, IBP Road, Kapalaran, Kaunlaran, Manuel L Quezon Elementary School, NGC Health Center, PUP Commonwealth Campus, Starbright Land Realty Corp., Task Force Commo, Waterhole)

Kaligayahan, Nagkaisang-Nayon (East Los Angeles, East Berkeley, P. Dela Cruz, Goodwill Homes 1, Odelco Subd.), Pasong Putik (Arctic Zone Tube Ice Corp., Catleya, Champaca, Maligaya Subd., Kaligayahan Health Ctr, Maligaya, Maligaya Elementary School, Maligaya Health Center/Marciano, Pamahay Dr., SM Prime Holding, SMC Mass Rail Transit 7, Inc., Zabarte Subd)

Payatas (DSWD, DSWD-CO (NHTO), DSWD- KALAHI, Everlasting St., IBP Road, Litex Road, Lupang Pangako Elementary School, Lupang Pangako Payatas B Health Center, Lupang Pangako Ph-3 Clemente St, Payatas A Elementary School, Payatas A Health Center, Sampaguita)

San Agustin (Greenfields III and Jordan), San Bartolome (Along P. dela Cruz from ACF Subd. to Magsaysay Ave., Metrogreen Subd., Parokya ng Pagkabuhay, Quirino Highway, Diamond St., Greenheights Subd., ACF, Rainbow Homes 1 Subd., Simforosa St.), Talipapa

Valenzuela City

7 p.m. to 4 a.m., daily