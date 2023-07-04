^

Headlines

Philippines has worst STEM gender gap in Asia Pacific region — report

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 4, 2023 | 6:32pm
Philippines has worst STEM gender gap in Asia Pacific region â€” report
Stock image of a female scientist and test tubes
Image by Dmytro Tkachuk from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has the worst gender gap in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) occupations — a disparity that points to problems retaining female talent in the “fields of the future,” according to new research by an employment-focused social media platform.

Data from LinkedIn included in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Gender Gap Report 2023 found that the Philippines has the widest gender gap in the Asia Pacific region at 22%, which refers to the extent to which Filipino women fall behind men in STEM employment. This is higher than Australia (21%), Singapore (15%) and India (5%).

Based on LinkedIn data, Filipino women also make up just over a third or 36.3% of the STEM workforce compared to 58.8% in non-STEM fields.

“As STEM roles are among the fastest growing and most in-demand, professionals will likely be more resilient to economic pressures,” Linkedin Philippines said in a release.

“With the increasing importance of STEM to the global economy, it is imperative to take steps toward leveling the playing field for women to ensure they will benefit from industry advancements,” it added.

According to the WEF, STEM jobs are “well-renumerated” professions that are expected to grow in significance and scope in the future.

Filipino women graduating but not working in STEM field

Filipino women in STEM are also graduating but not staying in the workforce, the study also found.

Since 2017, LinkedIn has found an 11% drop in female representation in STEM between graduation and joining the workforce, while a 14% drop was reported in 2021.

“In the Philippines, women comprised 4 out of 10 (41%) of STEM graduates in 2017, but only slightly more than 3 out of 10 (36.6%) were in the STEM workforce a year later,” according to LinkedIn Philippines.

This fits with the global situation of women in STEM as LinkedIn data has found that there is a "significant drop" in the retention of women in STEM one year after graduation. For instance, in 2021, women comprised 38.5% of all STEM degree recipients but just 31.6% of STEM workers a year after graduation.

“While the percentage of female STEM graduates entering into STEM employment is increasing with every cohort, the numbers on the integration of STEM university graduates into the labor market show that the retention of women in STEM even one year after graduating sees a significant drop,” WEF noted in its report.

A report by the Commission on Higher Education in 2017 found a similar gender disparity in STEM programs, with estimates that only two in seven engineering students were women. The CHED study also found that only 41% of those taking up Information and Technology were women.

Half of all women scientists worldwide have been the victim of workplace sexual harassment at some point during their career, according to a 2023 survey by global polling firm Ipsos. — with reports by Agence France-Presse

EDUCATION

LABOR FORCE

PHILSTAR PRISM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Coed sexually assaulted in UP Diliman campus

Coed sexually assaulted in UP Diliman campus

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 21 hours ago
A female student of the University of the Philippines was sexually assaulted inside its Diliman campus in Quezon City over...
Headlines
fbtw
Cebu officials: Tourism campaign mess demolition job directed at DOT chief

Cebu officials: Tourism campaign mess demolition job directed at DOT chief

By Rosette Adel | 9 hours ago
A group of officials on Monday declared their “full and unwavering support” to the Department of Tourism and Tourism...
Headlines
fbtw
Pump prices down by less than P1/liter

Pump prices down by less than P1/liter

By Richmond Mercurio | 21 hours ago
Oil companies are implementing a less than P1 per liter rollback in pump prices starting today.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Vice Ganda did not pay P3 million for Awra's bail

Fact check: Vice Ganda did not pay P3 million for Awra's bail

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
A viral TikTok video incorrectly claimed that comedian Vice Ganda gave P3 million to facilitate the release of teen celebrity...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Pastillas&rsquo; execs lose appeal at CA

‘Pastillas’ execs lose appeal at CA

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 21 hours ago
The Court of Appeals has affirmed the Office of the Ombudsman’s 2021 decision finding Bureau of Immigration officials...
Headlines
fbtw
EDCA, VFA-type partnership with Japan pushed

EDCA, VFA-type partnership with Japan pushed

By Michael Punongbayan | 21 hours ago
The Philippines may well be on its way toward forging a more solid partnership with Japan that will allow both countries to...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT scraps campaign contract with ad firm

DOT scraps campaign contract with ad firm

By Ghio Ong | 21 hours ago
After drawing flak for including stock footage of other countries in the promotional video for a new tourism campaign, the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to Air Force: Days ahead won&rsquo;t be easy

Marcos to Air Force: Days ahead won’t be easy

By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
Tougher days are on the horizon for the Philippine Air Force amid unfolding “geopolitical challenges,” including...
Headlines
fbtw
Probe sought on fake celeb product endorsements

Probe sought on fake celeb product endorsements

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 21 hours ago
The Senate should conduct an inquiry into the alarming proliferation of fake and misleading online celebrity endorsements...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with