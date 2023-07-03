Immigration moves to deport 4 foreigners for disrespecting Philippine flag

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration will pursue a deportation case against four foreigners accused of disrespecting the Philippine flag.

BI said in a statement on Monday that they took over the custody of three Pakistanis and one Romanian who were earlier arrested in Ternate, Cavite on June 30.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the bureau will pursue a deportation case against them.

BI said a member of the Philippine Marine Corps saw the four foreigners “pulling down a Philippine flag, taking turns tearing it, and throwing it away in violation of Republic Act 8491” or the Flag and Heraldic Code.

Tansingco stressed: “Foreign nationals staying here must respect our country and our laws. Foreigners destroying symbols of our country show utmost disrespect and do not deserve our hospitality.”

The STAR identified the four as Pakistanis Sharoon Manzoor, 29; Shmail Jalal, 36, and Shaid Manzoor, 45, and Joan Oprescu, 36, a citizen of Romania.

BI said they have undergone preliminary investigation and were committed to the bureau’s holding facility in Taguig.