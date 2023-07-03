^

Headlines

Immigration moves to deport 4 foreigners for disrespecting Philippine flag

Philstar.com
July 3, 2023 | 11:20am
Immigration moves to deport 4 foreigners for disrespecting Philippine flag
The Philippine Navy held a flag ceremony in Mavulis Island on April 1, 2023, the first since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Philippine Navy, handout

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration will pursue a deportation case against four foreigners accused of disrespecting the Philippine flag.

BI said in a statement on Monday that they took over the custody of three Pakistanis and one Romanian who were earlier arrested in Ternate, Cavite on June 30.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the bureau will pursue a deportation case against them.

BI said a member of the Philippine Marine Corps saw the four foreigners “pulling down a Philippine flag, taking turns tearing it, and throwing it away in violation of Republic Act 8491” or the Flag and Heraldic Code.

Tansingco stressed: “Foreign nationals staying here must respect our country and our laws. Foreigners destroying symbols of our country show utmost disrespect and do not deserve our hospitality.”

The STAR identified the four as Pakistanis Sharoon Manzoor, 29; Shmail Jalal, 36, and Shaid Manzoor, 45, and Joan Oprescu, 36, a citizen of Romania.

BI said they have undergone preliminary investigation and were committed to the bureau’s holding facility in Taguig.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

FLAG AND HERALDIC CODE OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 PCG ships &lsquo;pursued&rsquo; by Chinese Coast Guard

2 PCG ships ‘pursued’ by Chinese Coast Guard

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
China Coast Guard vessels and militia engaged and “pursued” two Philippine ships in a resupply mission on June...
Headlines
fbtw
House bill exempting noodles, LPG from price hikes filed

House bill exempting noodles, LPG from price hikes filed

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Two members of the House of Representatives have filed a bill meant to amend a 31-year-old law that they say unnecessarily...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo slams &lsquo;anti-poor&rsquo; tax

Tulfo slams ‘anti-poor’ tax

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Sen. Raffy Tulfo slammed what he described as the Bureau of Internal Revenue “anti-poor” plan to impose taxes...
Headlines
fbtw
403-year-old Makati church declared &lsquo;important cultural property&rsquo;

403-year-old Makati church declared ‘important cultural property’

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
The National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) has declared the 403-year-old Saints Peter and Paul Church in Makati City as...
Headlines
fbtw
Rollback seen in pump, LPG prices

Rollback seen in pump, LPG prices

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Oil firms are expected to roll back pump prices next week, while retailers are also seen reducing prices of cooking gas this...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOT probes &lsquo;stock footage&rsquo; in tourism video

DOT probes ‘stock footage’ in tourism video

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
The video ad urges viewers to “love the Philippines” – and features rice terraces, though not in Ifugao...
Headlines
fbtw
MMDA flagged over 33 flood control projects

MMDA flagged over 33 flood control projects

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has called out the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) over the delayed implementation...
Headlines
fbtw
Canada law makes Google, Meta block local news access

Canada law makes Google, Meta block local news access

13 hours ago
Google on Thursday became the latest Silicon Valley giant to block Canadian users from seeing local news on its platform after...
Headlines
fbtw
Angat Dam nears critical level

Angat Dam nears critical level

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The water level of Angat Dam is nearing critical level, dropping further to 182.24 meters or 0.21 meters less compared to...
Headlines
fbtw
ACT wants &lsquo;living wage&rsquo; for workers

ACT wants ‘living wage’ for workers

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers has urged President Marcos to order a salary increase, both for public and private workers...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with