^

Headlines

Lawmaker seeks suspension of Cebu Pacific’s franchise over flight woes

Philstar.com
June 26, 2023 | 7:02pm
Lawmaker seeks suspension of Cebu Pacificâ€™s franchise over flight woes
This March 13, 2020 photo shows a Cebu Pacific plane at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.
Philstar.com / Rosette Adel

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Rufus Rodriguez (2nd District, Cagayan de Oro) has filed a resolution seeking to suspend the franchise of budget carrier Cebu Pacific.

House Resolution 1101 aims to temporarily suspend the granted franchise of Cebu Air Inc under Republic Act 751. This act allows the establishment and operation of transport services for mail, goods, and property transportation. The resolution comes in response to recent flight cancellations by the airline.

“Cebu Pacific has a history of unsatisfactory service to the public,” the resolution reads.

Rodriguez stressed the inconvenience faced by passengers due to Cebu Pacific's flight delays and cancellations. He further noted passengers' dissatisfaction with the lack of prompt assistance and support from the airline's customer service hotlines and in-person helpdesks.

“Some of the complaints that were brought up during a Senate Inquiry include one passenger saying how bad they were treated by Cebu Pacific on their return flight to Manila from Tokyo on June 5,” the resolution read.

Among the instances cited was a passenger who experienced flight delay, without food and any commitment for accommodation while waiting for their flight and they were forced to sleep on the floor of Narita International Airport in Japan.

Another passenger claimed to nearly miss her dentistry board exam when her flight from Dumaguete last May was moved four days after the scheduled exam date.

In the resolution, Rodriguez also wrote that a franchise is only a special privilege granted to “do certain things conferred by government on an individual or corporation, and which does not belong to citizens generally of common right.”

Not the first: Rodriguez' House Resolution 1101 was filed days after Makabayan bloc lawmakers Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women's Party), France Castro (ACT Teachers Partylist) and Raoul Manuel (Kabataan Partylist) filed a similar resolution to probe the complaints against the airline.

  • House Resolution 1093 urged the lower chamber's transportation committtee to conduct an investigation into the complaints against the budget carrier, particularly on alleged overbooking, offloading and booking glitches.
     
  • 1093 filed on the same day the Senate tourism and public services committees also conducted a probe into the complaints of Cebu Pacific passengers inconvenienced by recent incidents of overbooking, offloading and online booking glitches.

Cebu Pacific earlier vowed to fix the issues of its website following complaints of customers being charged with rebooking fees.

CEBU PACIFIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LPA may develop into typhoon

LPA may develop into typhoon

By Bella Cariaso | 22 hours ago
A low-pressure area monitored outside the Philippine area of responsibility is expected to enter and may develop into a typhoon,...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla goes on 10-day wellness leave from DOJ for 'personal reasons'

Remulla goes on 10-day wellness leave from DOJ for 'personal reasons'

11 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has gone on a ten-day wellness leave starting Monday, the department said.
Headlines
fbtw
Whatever happened to: The fight for protected bike lanes in Makati

Whatever happened to: The fight for protected bike lanes in Makati

By Jonathan de Santos | 11 hours ago
Talks between commuter advocacy groups and developer Ayala Land Inc. have run a flat.
Headlines
fbtw
Carlito Galvez Jr. returns as presidential peace adviser

Carlito Galvez Jr. returns as presidential peace adviser

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
Marcos appointed Galvez as the presidential adviser on peace, reconciliation and unity — the post he held during the...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
13 years behind bars: Mary Jane Veloso's health problems worry family

13 years behind bars: Mary Jane Veloso's health problems worry family

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
Veloso bared to her family at their reunion last week — a teary-eyed event five years in the making — that her...
Headlines
fbtw
Herbosa wants public health emergency due to COVID-19 lifted

Herbosa wants public health emergency due to COVID-19 lifted

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
“Actually, there is no longer an emergency. I would actually ask for the lifting of the [state of] public health emergency,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Children with diverse SOGIESC are more vulnerable to violence &ndash; Save the Children

Children with diverse SOGIESC are more vulnerable to violence – Save the Children

By Cristina Chi | 12 hours ago
Save the Children Philippines pointed out that four out of five children with diverse SOGIESC are especially vulnerable to...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA monitoring LPA off Eastern Samar; ITCZ to bring rain

PAGASA monitoring LPA off Eastern Samar; ITCZ to bring rain

12 hours ago
The LPA was last seen 500 kilometers east of Borongan City in Eastern Samar, PAGASA said Monday morning. 
Headlines
fbtw
UN rights body: End global war on drugs

UN rights body: End global war on drugs

By Pia Lee-Brago | 22 hours ago
Ahead of the 2023 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking observed annually on June 26, the UN experts...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with