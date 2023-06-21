^

Headlines

YouTube purges ‘Son of God’ Quiboloy's channel from platform

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 21, 2023 | 12:08pm
YouTube purges â€˜Son of Godâ€™ Quiboloy's channel from platform
Apollo Quiboloy, head of "the Kingdom of Jesus Christ," a non-Catholic religious group and spiritual adviser of president-elect Rodrigo Duterte, speaks during a press conference in Davao City in southern island of Mindanao on May 23, 2016.
AFP / Manman Dejeto

MANILA, Philippines — YouTube on Wednesday terminated the channel of religious sect leader Apollo Quiboloy, taking away a major digital platform from the controversial pastor who faces charges related to sex trafficking and money smuggling in the United States.

This came after a content creator flagged YouTube’s support team on Twitter, saying that Quiboloy is able to run a channel on the platform despite an existing warrant for his arrest from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Upon review, we've determined that the channel is in violation of Community Guidelines & has been terminated,” YouTube’s support team on Twitter said in a tweet in response to the user.

Quiboloy’s YouTube channel is no longer available on the video-sharing website. Before its removal, the account had gathered more than 40,000 subscribers, based on an archive by WaybackMachine.

Quiboloy is on the US' most wanted list and is being hunted down by the FBI for “conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, and sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; conspiracy; bulk cash smuggling.”   

A US federal grand jury in California has also indicted Quiboloy and his senior aides over allegations that he coerced children — girls and young women — to have sex with him to save them from “eternal damnation.”

Quiboloy, whose lawyers have denied the allegations, has been wanted since February 2022.

YouTube is owned by Google, a multinational technology company whose headquarters is in the United States.

Quiboloy, who has been supportive of the previous Duterte and current Marcos presidencies, is also the owner of Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), a media network that has repeatedly engaged in the widespread and baseless labeling of human rights defenders, journalists, activists and other individuals as members, operatives, or allies of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

SMNI, which runs a show where the red-tagging against government critics is done, has a partnership agreement with the Philippine Army.

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS

YOUTUBE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cruz, who probed P6.7 billion shabu anomaly, retires

Cruz, who probed P6.7 billion shabu anomaly, retires

13 hours ago
Police Maj. Gen. Eliseo DC Cruz bid farewell to his distinguished career in the Philippine National Police in a retirement...
Headlines
fbtw
QC gives away 200 bicycles to help workers with costs of commuting

QC gives away 200 bicycles to help workers with costs of commuting

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
Working class citizens from Quezon City will now have a healthier and cheaper way to get around Metro Manila after their local...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa: Longest day on June 21

Pagasa: Longest day on June 21

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
The summer solstice on June 21 marks the longest day and shortest night of the year in the Philippines, according to the state...
Headlines
fbtw
TVJ, legit Dabarkads welcomed to TV5

TVJ, legit Dabarkads welcomed to TV5

By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
Two “Eat Bulaga” shows might have a “showdown” on July 1 as the original hosts of the longest-running...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Bantag being tipped off to evade arrest&rsquo;

‘Bantag being tipped off to evade arrest’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
Former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag has been receiving tips that have helped him evade authorities’ leads...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mayon Volcano continues to ooze lava, trigger rockfalls

Mayon Volcano continues to ooze lava, trigger rockfalls

4 hours ago
Phivolcs said the lava slowly oozing out of Mayon’s crater reached 2.5 kilometers and 1.8 km along the Mi-isi gully...
Headlines
fbtw
Improved agriculture crucial for post-pandemic recovery &ndash; Marcos

Improved agriculture crucial for post-pandemic recovery – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
The Philippines cannot recover from the impact of the COVID pandemic if its farming sector does not improve, President...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators buck plan to hire nursing flunkers

Senators buck plan to hire nursing flunkers

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Senators are not supportive of the idea of acting Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa to allow unlicensed nurses to work in government...
Headlines
fbtw
Canceled flights blamed on supplier?

Canceled flights blamed on supplier?

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 13 hours ago
Leading air carriers in the country are forced to cancel flights due to a lack of aircraft on the ground as a shortage in...
Headlines
fbtw

Duterte weighs in on Afghan refugee issue

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Granting the US its request to have thousands of Afghans stay temporarily in the Philippines while their US immigration visas are being processed may lead to a “warp,” according to former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with