PNP extends hours for weekend gun registration at Camp Crame

Philstar.com
June 15, 2023 | 11:42am
PNP extends hours for weekend gun registration at Camp Crame
In this file photo, a recreational shooter prepares to fire at a shooting range in Taguig in October 2022.
Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police has announced extended hours on weekends to give gun owners and firearms registration applicants more opportunities to process their documents.

The extended hours are at the PNP Civil Security Group in Camp Crame in Quezon City are meant to help the government's campaign against unregistered and illegal guns.

Firearms registration and licensing, which will be handled by the CSG and the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office, will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The cut-off time for Neuro-Psychiatric and Drug Testing is at 2 p.m., the PNP also said.

"We understand the importance of accessible services for our stakeholders, and the PNP is committed to making the application process for [License to Own and Possess Firearms] and firearm registrations as convenient as possible," Police B.Gen. Redrico Maranan, chief of the police Public Information Office, said in a release.

To encourage more gun owners to register and renew the registration of their firearms, the PNP has been holding one-stop shop caravans across the country. It has also been cracking down on illegal guns and on firearms with lapsed registrations, with police reporting the confiscation of 10,214 guns from January to May of this year.

"Accounting of loose firearms and arrest of wanted persons are the centerpiece actions of the anti-criminality campaign that the PNP is waging," Police Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. is quoted as saying last month in a Manila Bulletin report.

"Firearms as instruments of crime and the players that put into action the criminal motive are the factors that largely contribute to the commission of a crime. If we can take away these instruments of crime and the persons behind it, then we have effectively prevented crime," he also said.

FIREARMS REGISTRATION AND PERMIT

LICENSE TO OWN AND POSSESS FIREARMS

LOOSE FIREARMS

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
