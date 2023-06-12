^

Headlines

Phivolcs: Lava pouring out of Mayon less violent than explosive eruptions

Philstar.com
June 12, 2023 | 10:09am
Phivolcs: Lava pouring out of Mayon less violent than explosive eruptions
Mount Mayon spews lava during an eruption near Legazpi city in Albay province, south of Manila on June 11, 2023. Charism Sayat / AFP
CHARISM SAYAT / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The lava flow seen spilling out of Mayon Volcano late Sunday night is a type of explosion less violent compared to the explosive eruptions experienced in the past, an official of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Speaking on CNN's The Source, Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol said Monday that Mayon Volcano had an “effusive explosion” Sunday night, which involves the relatively slow release of magma onto the volcano's edifice.

“Lava is being poured out from the vent. It’s slow-moving. It’s what we call an effusive eruption. The magma being shown here is low in gas content and it flows out of the volcano,” Bacolcol said.

“Effusive eruptions are generally less violent and will produce less ash and volcanic gases compared to explosive eruptions,” he added.

In a tweet on Sunday, Phivolcs said lava flow from Mayon's summit crater began at 7:47 p.m. on June 11. 

“The lava flow has reached 500 meters from the summit. That’s the extent of the lava flow,” Bacolcol said.

Public urged to monitor updates

There is also “no truth” that Alert Level 4 will be raised on Monday following increased lava activity in the volcano’s crater, Bacolcol said, adding that state volcanologists are closely monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis to provide the public with updates.

FOLLOW: LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

In the past 24 hours, state volcanologists have recorded 21 volcanic earthquakes and 260 rockfall events as well as lava flow activity on the summit crater, according to Phivolcs’ latest bulletin for Mayon Volcano.

Phivolcs raised the alert level for Mayon to Level 3 on Thursday, indicating a high level of unrest and an increased possibility of a hazardous eruption within weeks or days.

Phivolcs has recommended that the six-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone surrounding Mayon be evacuated due to the risk posed by volcanic hazards.

The Mayon Volcano is one of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines, with a history of numerous eruptions. The last major eruption occurred in 2018, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate their homes. — Cristina Chi

MAYON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
News from home: Mayon on Alert Level 3 and, finally, a health secretary

News from home: Mayon on Alert Level 3 and, finally, a health secretary

By Kaycee Valmonte | 16 hours ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
Shorter school year sought to allow return to old school calendar

Shorter school year sought to allow return to old school calendar

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
A teachers’ organization is asking the Department of Education to shorten the next school year to allow the return...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. promises to work for improved ties with OFW host countries

Marcos Jr. promises to work for improved ties with OFW host countries

By Kaycee Valmonte | 4 days ago
The government on Wednesday recognized the challenges that come with choosing to work overseas to provide for their families....
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao top Senate bet in SWS survey

Pacquiao top Senate bet in SWS survey

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
Filipino boxing legend and former senator Manny Pacquiao topped the voter preferences for senators, according to a Social...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos to lead Independence Day rites

President Marcos to lead Independence Day rites

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Marcos will attend Independence Day rites in Rizal Park in Manila, and this year’s theme is “Independence....
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273231
            [Title] => Fact check: Chinese government can’t cut off power in the Philippines with a button
            [Summary] => According to a statement by the Presidential Communications Office on May 16, Marcos merely agreed with Sen. Raffy Tulfo to study or to conduct hearings in order to know "the real situation" of the NGCP "and if there is a need for the government to (sic) full control of the entity."
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-12 09:21:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807493
            [AuthorName] => Cristina Chi
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/25/lectricity-power-lines2018-10-2113-50-222023-04-1520-00-49_2023-05-25_00-57-17494_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273242
            [Title] => ‘Voter education’ set for 4Ps beneficiaries
            [Summary] => The Commission on Elections intends to partner with the Department of Social Welfare and Development to conduct “voter education” among more than a million beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-12 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804762
            [AuthorName] => Evelyn Macairan
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/11/1_2023-06-11_23-59-00524_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273237
            [Title] => Phivolcs: No Pinatubo-like eruption for Mayon
            [Summary] => While Mayon Volcano in Albay is expected to continue exhibiting heightened activity, the likelihood of a violent eruption similar to that of Mount Pinatubo in 1991 is minimal, one of the country’s leading volcanologists said yesterday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-12 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807714
            [AuthorName] => Bella Cariaso
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/11/2_2023-06-11_23-52-05278_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273235
            [Title] => Meralco apologizes for NAIA outage
            [Summary] => The Manila Electric Co. has apologized for the June 9 power interruption at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 caused by a personnel of wholly owned Meralco subsidiary MServ.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-12 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805259
            [AuthorName] => Richmond Mercurio
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/11/3_2023-06-11_23-47-3011_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273234
            [Title] => Most Pinoys see quality of life improving – OCTA
            [Summary] => Most Filipinos are optimistic that their quality of life and the economy will improve over the next six months.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-12 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804865
            [AuthorName] => Pia Lee-Brago
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/11/4_2023-06-11_23-44-33114_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Fact check: Chinese government can&rsquo;t cut off power in the Philippines with a button

Fact check: Chinese government can’t cut off power in the Philippines with a button

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
According to a statement by the Presidential Communications Office on May 16, Marcos merely agreed with Sen. Raffy Tulfo to study...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Voter education&rsquo; set for 4Ps beneficiaries

‘Voter education’ set for 4Ps beneficiaries

By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
The Commission on Elections intends to partner with the Department of Social Welfare and Development to conduct “voter...
Headlines
fbtw
Phivolcs: No Pinatubo-like eruption for Mayon

Phivolcs: No Pinatubo-like eruption for Mayon

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
While Mayon Volcano in Albay is expected to continue exhibiting heightened activity, the likelihood of a violent eruption...
Headlines
fbtw
Meralco apologizes for NAIA outage

Meralco apologizes for NAIA outage

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
The Manila Electric Co. has apologized for the June 9 power interruption at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal...
Headlines
fbtw
Most Pinoys see quality of life improving &ndash; OCTA

Most Pinoys see quality of life improving – OCTA

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
Most Filipinos are optimistic that their quality of life and the economy will improve over the next six months.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with