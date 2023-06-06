^

Independence commemorative coins unveiled

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
June 6, 2023 | 12:00am
Independence commemorative coins unveiled
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and BSP Governor Felipe Medalla on June 5, 2023 lead the launching of the commemorative coin set at Malacañang in celebration of the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence and Nationhood (APIN). Pool
Pool photos by KJ Rosales / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is now at the forefront of technological advancement, President Marcos said yesterday, even as he committed to invest in innovations to improve the country’s competitiveness.

Marcos made the remark during the launch and presentation of the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence and Nationhood (APIN) commemorative coin set at Malacañang.

“So we have used modern technology, which also signifies that the Philippines is at that stage in its development
 that we are now at the forefront, and we’ll use the best technologies, the best techniques, everything that is good and new for our country. That’s what it means,” he said in a brief speech after receiving the commemorative coins from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe Medalla.

“It just doesn’t mean that it is the 125th anniversary of the Independence Day, but it also reminds us how far we have gone and the significance of what we have achieved in 125 years,” the Chief Executive added.

Presented to Marcos were a P100 commemorative coin which depicts the proclamation of Philippine Independence on June 12, 1898; a P20 coin, which features the Barasoain Church, birthplace of the first Philippine Republic and a P5 coin, which pays tribute to Filipinos who fought during the Philippine-American War.

“But it is particularly significant when we do this via these coinages that have been created for the 125th Independence Day because in a very real sense, the establishment of a formal currency by any country is part of the definition of being a sovereign nation,” Marcos said.

“And that’s why we have to see it as not just a very nice souvenir, but really a commemoration of the creation of the Republic of the Philippines,” he added.

“We are issuing for the first time – for the first time, colored, non-circulation – which means you cannot spend (these), you collect (them) – coins showcasing key historical scenes,” Medalla said.

“But it’s also quite important to us, historically. The currency plays a significant role in our nation’s history. They are witnesses and mirrors of our unfolding national history,” he added.

The BSP used the latest digital printing technology in developing the APIN coin set, which features the first colored, non-circulation, commemorative coins produced by the country’s independent monetary body.

The BSP will announce via its social media channels when the APIN coin set will be available for sale. The coin set will be sold at the BSP Store https://bspstore.bsp.gov.ph/.

With the theme “Kalayaan. Kinabukasan. Kasaysayan. (Freedom. Future. History.),” the National Historical Commission of the Philippines is leading the 125th APIN celebration from 2023 to 2026.

Since assuming office on June 30 last year, Marcos has been pushing for full digitalization of the government to ensure fast and efficient delivery of services to the public.

In a speech during the 86th anniversary of the Government Service Insurance System last May 31, Marcos urged local government units to fully embrace the digitalization of business transactions to meet the demands of their complex operations. — Helen Flores, Evelyn Macairan

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
