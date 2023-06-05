^

Headlines

Philippines, Israel ink cooperation deal on environmental protection

Philstar.com
June 5, 2023 | 6:27pm
Philippines, Israel ink cooperation deal on environmental protection
This photo shows Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Israeli Foreign Minister Eliyahu Cohen during a bilateral meeting on June 5, 2023.
Twitter / Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and Israel have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in environmental protection that would pave the way for knowledge-sharing in disaster risk management and environmental preservation, among others.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Israeli Foreign Minister Eliyahu Cohen, who is on a two-day visit to the Philippines, signed the deal.

The Philippines is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change, with Pangasinan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Cagayan and Tarlac being considered the most at-risk according to The Cross Dependency Initiative.

READ: Philippine provinces among areas at most risk from climate damage

Through the new memorandum of cooperation, Israel and the Philippines will have opportunities to share practices in disaster risk management as well as the promotion and dissemination of environmental technologies.

Israel has been extending its expertise to Manila in terms of securing its water systems, from hosting knowledge exchange programs to the Israeli embassy donating water filtration units to typhoon-hit areas in December 2021. Israel is also working with the Philippines to modernize its agricultural sector

“The relationship between the Philippines and Israel is a unique and enduring one, characterized by friendship, goodwill and strong people-to-people ties which predated the founding of the Israel state,” Manalo said during their bilateral meeting.

Ties between the two countries go back to when former President Manuel Quezon implemented the “Open Door Policy,” making the Philippines a safe haven for around 1,300 Jewish refugees who escaped the Nazi regime.

Cohen is the first Israeli foreign minister to take an official visit to the country since 1967.

In Manalo and Cohen’s meetings, the two leaders also discussed opportunities for further collaboration in trade and investment, tourism, defense and security, as well as science and technology.

The Philippines has also “emphasized the importance of promoting peace and stability” in discussions on the geopolitical environment in the Middle East and the rest of Asia.

ISRAEL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NAIA Terminal 3 saddled with longer passenger queues

NAIA Terminal 3 saddled with longer passenger queues

By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
Passengers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 are facing long lines at the immigration area, particularly during...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Saudi hiring 1M OFWs, Maharlika updates, goodbye 'Eat...Bulaga!'?

News from home: Saudi hiring 1M OFWs, Maharlika updates, goodbye 'Eat...Bulaga!'?

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayon&rsquo;s alert status raised to level 2

Mayon’s alert status raised to level 2

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
State volcanologists raised Monday the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert Level 2, saying it has been exhibiting “increasing...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace announces new officials of 6 agencies

Palace announces new officials of 6 agencies

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed new officials of six agencies and a state-run firm, including the acting chief of the Bases...
Headlines
fbtw
Bivalent jabs now available

Bivalent jabs now available

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
With the bivalent vaccines against COVID-19 finally available in the country, the Department of Health advised the eligible...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271664
            [Title] => Weekly COVID-19 tally drops by 22% at 9,107 cases
            [Summary] => The Philippines posted 9,107 COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-05 17:55:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/06/13/14-1jpeg_2022-06-13_16-43-43934_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271661
            [Title] => Green advocates, scientists urge Marcos to protect Masungi's reforestation efforts
            [Summary] => In an open letter released on World Environment Day, 70 individuals urged Marcos to support the 2,700-hectare reforestation project in the Upper Marikina Watershed, a critical protected area in Rizal province.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-05 17:28:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805246
            [AuthorName] => Gaea Katreena Cabico
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/05/masungi-maasjpeg_2023-06-05_17-21-00_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271657
            [Title] => Scared for your US visa application? Here are tips from the embassy
            [Summary] => Applicants should just focus on telling consular officers the truth, avoiding so-called agencies to help with their applications, and make sure that they are up-to-date with official information from the embassy.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-05 17:21:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807382
            [AuthorName] => Kaycee Valmonte
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/05/img8030jpeg_2023-06-05_17-09-07_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271653
            [Title] => CHR backs Senate bill doubling teachersâ€™ allowanceÂ Â 
            [Summary] => A recently approved Senate bill pushing a 100% raise in public school teachersâ€™ teaching supplies allowance starting in 2024 will be a "significant step" toward attaining students' right to quality education, the Commission on Human Rights said.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-05 16:56:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807493
            [AuthorName] => Cristina Chi
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/02/02/wbb18832_2023-02-02_23-10-24834_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271650
            [Title] => DENR reviews approved reclamation projects
            [Summary] => Environment Secretary Antonia Loyzaga made the statement a day after environmental and fisherfolk groups renewed their call to the government to cancel all reclamation activities, saying these projects would affect over 27,000 hectares of the countryâ€™s coastal and maritime ecosystems.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-05 16:20:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805246
            [AuthorName] => Gaea Katreena Cabico
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/05/manila-bay-reclamationjpeg_2023-06-05_16-14-45315_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Weekly COVID-19 tally drops by 22% at 9,107 cases

Weekly COVID-19 tally drops by 22% at 9,107 cases

51 minutes ago
The Philippines posted 9,107 COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.
Headlines
fbtw
Green advocates, scientists urge Marcos to protect Masungi's reforestation efforts

Green advocates, scientists urge Marcos to protect Masungi's reforestation efforts

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
In an open letter released on World Environment Day, 70 individuals urged Marcos to support the 2,700-hectare reforestation...
Headlines
fbtw
Scared for your US visa application? Here are tips from the embassy

Scared for your US visa application? Here are tips from the embassy

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 hour ago
Applicants should just focus on telling consular officers the truth, avoiding so-called agencies to help with their applications,...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR backs Senate bill doubling teachers&rsquo; allowance&nbsp;&nbsp;

CHR backs Senate bill doubling teachers’ allowance  

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
A recently approved Senate bill pushing a 100% raise in public school teachers’ teaching supplies allowance starting...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR reviews approved reclamation projects

DENR reviews approved reclamation projects

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Environment Secretary Antonia Loyzaga made the statement a day after environmental and fisherfolk groups renewed their call...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with