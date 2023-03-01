^

Climate and Environment

Philippine provinces among areas at most risk from climate damage

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
March 1, 2023 | 7:23pm
Philippine provinces among areas at most risk from climate damage
This handout aerial photo taken and recieved on November 14, 2020 from the Philippine Coast Guard shows residents sheltering on the roof of their flooded house in Cagayan province, north of Manila, on November 14, 2020, days after Typhoon Vamco hit parts of the country bringing heavy rain and flooding
Handout / Philippine Coast Guard / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — A number of provinces in the Philippines were among the most vulnerable in the world to the impacts of climate change-fueled weather extremes, according to a report by a climate risk specialist.

Pangasinan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Cagayan, and Tarlac were the country’s most at-risk provinces based on their aggregated damage ratio (ADR), according to an analysis published The Cross Dependency Initiative (XDI).

ADR looks at the total amount of damage to a province’s built environment from extreme weather events and climate impacts such as flooding, forest fires and sea level rise.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Isabela, Davao del Sur, and Leyte were also among the most vulnerable provinces to climate change.

Meanwhile, 17 Philippine provinces were included in the list of top 100 most at-risk areas in terms of average damage ratio.

These are Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Pangasinan, Ilocos Sur, Eastern Samar, Zambales, Aurora, Northern Samar, Cagayan, Surigao del Sur, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Sulu, Leyte, Pampanga, Samar and Southern Leyte.

According to XDI, average damage ratio provides insight into areas that may have fewer properties but may be subjected to greater or more widespread damage.In 2022, the Philippines was found to have the highest disaster risk among 193 countries.

XDI’s Gross Domestic Climate Risk ranks over 2,600 jurisdictions globally. The report used global climate models, combined with local weather and environmental data and engineering archetypes to calculate damage to the built environment from eight different extreme weather hazards.

Nine of the top 10 most at-risk regions are in China, with Jiangsu and Shandong leading the global ranking.After China, the United States has the most vulnerable regions.

The analysis also found that Southeast Asia experiences the greatest escalation in damage from 1990 to 2050. Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and Camiguin are among the areas experiencing the highest percentage increases in damage. 

CLIMATE CHANGE

CLIMATE CRISIS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Philippine provinces among areas at most risk from climate damage
41 minutes ago

Philippine provinces among areas at most risk from climate damage

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 41 minutes ago
Pangasinan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Cagayan, and Tarlac were the country’s most at-risk provinces based on their aggregated...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Environmental groups urge more incentives for electric vehicles
2 hours ago

Environmental groups urge more incentives for electric vehicles

2 hours ago
Environmental groups said that the introduction of electric vehicles is vital to addressing climate-related issues but needs...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Coast Guard reports oil spill from sunk tanker
10 hours ago

Coast Guard reports oil spill from sunk tanker

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
In an update, the PGC said it monitored a spill of diesel fuel, but did not find in the sea any industrial fuel oil from the...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Seabed quarrying forces Cavite fishers to venture farther from shore
1 day ago

Seabed quarrying forces Cavite fishers to venture farther from shore

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Residents of coastal communities in Cavite, Alyansa Tigil Mina, and Partido Lakas ng Masa held a protest in front of the Department...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Worry, frustration as UN tries to finally agree high seas treaty
1 day ago

Worry, frustration as UN tries to finally agree high seas treaty

By AmÃ©lie Bottolier-Depois | 1 day ago
UN member states have much work to do to finally agree a treaty to protect the high seas before scheduled negotiations close...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Advocates call for law to protect sharks and rays from illegal fishing, other threats
2 days ago

Advocates call for law to protect sharks and rays from illegal fishing, other threats

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 days ago
The Save Sharks Network Philippines called for a passage of a "science-based, enforceable, and socially just" measure...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with