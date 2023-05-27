PNP builds case vs 430 barangay officials in drugs

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has started its case build-up against at least 430 barangay officials with suspected links to illegal drugs.

“We will have a case build-up and they will be subjected to anti-illegal drugs operations,” PNP Public Information Office head Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said yesterday.

Speaking to reporters, Maranan said 115 of the officials are barangay captains while the rest are kagawads.

Western Visayas registered the highest number of barangay officials allegedly involved in illegal drugs with 76 total, followed by Central Luzon with 67 and Bicol with 53.

In Metro Manila, six barangay officials are under monitoring for illegal drug activities, Maranan said.

Maranan clarified the figures do not mean that illegal drugs are rampant in the regions on the top of their list.

“That is subject for validation, investigation,” he said.

With the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) in October, Maranan said it is important that candidates are not involved in illegal drugs and other nefarious activities.

As chairpersons are also heads of Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (BADACs), Maranan said these local officials might use their positions to protect their cohorts who are into illegal drugs.

“They will be able to conceal that information and even protect the drug pushers in their barangay,” he said.

Maranan warned barangay officials with suspected links to illegal drugs they will not stop pursuing them even if they win the elections.

“Even if you win the elections, the monitoring of the PNP at PDEA (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency) on your activities will continue,” he said.