^

Headlines

PNP builds case vs 430 barangay officials in drugs

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
May 27, 2023 | 11:11am
PNP builds case vs 430 barangay officials in drugs
“We will have a case build-up and they will be subjected to anti-illegal drugs operations,” PNP Public Information Office head Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said yesterday.
Philstar.com / File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has started its case build-up against at least 430 barangay officials with suspected links to illegal drugs.

“We will have a case build-up and they will be subjected to anti-illegal drugs operations,” PNP Public Information Office head Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said yesterday.

Speaking to reporters, Maranan said 115 of the officials are barangay captains while the rest are kagawads.

Western Visayas registered the highest number of barangay officials allegedly involved in illegal drugs with 76 total, followed by Central Luzon with 67 and Bicol with 53.

In Metro Manila, six barangay officials are under monitoring for illegal drug activities, Maranan said.

Maranan clarified the figures do not mean that illegal drugs are rampant in the regions on the top of their list.

“That is subject for validation, investigation,” he said.

With the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) in October, Maranan said it is important that candidates are not involved in illegal drugs and other nefarious activities.

As chairpersons are also heads of Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (BADACs), Maranan said these local officials might use their positions to protect their cohorts who are into illegal drugs.

“They will be able to conceal that information and even protect the drug pushers in their barangay,” he said.

Maranan warned barangay officials with suspected links to illegal drugs they will not stop pursuing them even if they win the elections.

“Even if you win the elections, the monitoring of the PNP at PDEA (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency) on your activities will continue,” he said.

DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos: Deployment ban over Kuwait visa issue might be an overreaction
play

Marcos: Deployment ban over Kuwait visa issue might be an overreaction

21 hours ago
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is not in favor of banning deployment of migrant workers to Kuwait, which has suspended...
Headlines
fbtw
Super typhoon to bring strong winds, heavy rains

Super typhoon to bring strong winds, heavy rains

By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
Super Typhoon Betty (international name Mawar) was forecast to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility late last night...
Headlines
fbtw
DMW assures OFWs affected by Kuwait ban: All will be deployed eventually

DMW assures OFWs affected by Kuwait ban: All will be deployed eventually

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
While OFWs at the briefing noted the Philippine government was quick to provide assistance, many cannot help but feel lost...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP builds case vs 430 barangay officials in drugs

PNP builds case vs 430 barangay officials in drugs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 58 minutes ago
The Philippine National Police has started its case build-up against at least 430 barangay officials with suspected links...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos eyes pre-shipping inspection of agricultural products

President Marcos eyes pre-shipping inspection of agricultural products

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
The government is eyeing pre-shipping inspections of imported agricultural commodities to curb smuggling and ensure their...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
69 percent say jobs hard to find &ndash; SWS

69 percent say jobs hard to find – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
While about half of adult Filipinos believe that there will be more jobs in the next 12 months, a majority think that it is...
Headlines
fbtw
5th suspect in Degamo killing recants

5th suspect in Degamo killing recants

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Another suspect in the assassination of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo that resulted in the killing of nine other people...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos won&rsquo;t impose total deployment ban to Kuwait

President Marcos won’t impose total deployment ban to Kuwait

By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
The Philippines will not impose a total deployment ban of workers to Kuwait despite the recent decision of the Gulf state...
Headlines
fbtw
US, Japan, PCG hold maritime law enforcement training in Palawan

US, Japan, PCG hold maritime law enforcement training in Palawan

By Michael Punongbayan | 2 hours ago
Philippine Coast Guard instructors completed yesterday an 11-day training in maritime law enforcement in Puerto Princesa,...
Headlines
fbtw
Government utilities brace for Betty

Government utilities brace for Betty

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 3 hours ago
Various government agencies and the country’s telecommunications companies as well as the utilities for water and electricity...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with