^

Headlines

Group sounds alarm on disappearance of activists since start of Marcos-Duterte admin

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 26, 2023 | 1:33pm
Group sounds alarm on disappearance of activists since start of Marcos-Duterte admin
This photo shows indigenous peoples rights defender Gene Roz Jamil De Jesus.
Facebook / Anakbayan UC

MANILA, Philippines — An ecumenical youth group has sounded the alarm on the apparent string of disappearances of rights activists under the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., saying that several of those who suffered “utterly disturbing and horrifying” abductions were tortured or killed.

Expressing its “deep concern and disturbance over abductions and disappearances since the start of the Marcos-Duterte administration,” the Student Christian Movement of the Philippines (SCMP) cited two more fresh incidents of student leaders going missing in Cagayan this week.

Based on an alert by rights group Karapatan Cagayan Valley, peasant and youth organizers Cedric Casaño and Patricia Cierva were “captured alive” by the 501st IB on May 18 in Gonzaga, Cagayan. Cierva was previously a student at the University of the Philippines Manila.

This comes less than a month after indigenous peoples' rights defenders Gene Roz Jamil De Jesus and Dexter Capuyan were reported missing.

RELATED: IP rights defender, companion go missing 

The youth group has monitored at least 21 cases of alleged abductions of activists and organizers by military personnel since Marcos assumed the presidency, all of whom “suffered different fates,” SCMP Spokesperson Kej Andres said.

The youth group named the following:

  • Ma. Elena Pampoza, Elgene Mungcal (July 3); 
  • Stephen Tauli (August 20); 
  • Cherilyn Rebita, Jackilyn Egtob (August 26); 
  • Aurily Havana, Jennifer Binungkasan (November 3); 
  • Dyan Gumanao, Armand Dayoha (January 10); 
  • Ariel Badiang (February 6); 
  • Leonardo Sermona, Jr. (March 16); 
  • Rogelio Posadas, “Ka Mikmik”, Renel delos Santos, Denald Mailen (April 19); 
  • Mary Joyce Lizada, Arnulfo Aumentado (April 24); 
  • Gene Roz “Bazoo” de Jesus, Dexter Capuyan (April 28); 
  • Patricia Cierva, Cedrick Casaño (May 18)

“Tauli was found a day after. NDFP Consultant Posadas and his companion “Ka Mikmik” were killed. Rebita and Egtob were NPA members who suffered torture, including holding hostage Rebita’s infant daughter—violations of International Humanitarian Law,” Andres said. 

“Many of those in the list remain missing.” 

On May 4, the Cagayan Provincial Information Office posted on Facebook a news release from the 501st Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army saying that an unidentified female student from a prestigious university was killed in an alleged attack by military personnel on members of the New People’s Army.

Rights workers abducted

Gumanao and Dayoha, who reunited with their families ten days after their capture by state forces, have since taken their case to international bodies in a bid to get them to recommend actions that would pressure the Philippine government to better protect rights workers.

Their apparent abduction was captured on video and posted online a day after. The footage showed them being forced by armed personnel into a vehicle.

“State forces are absolutely callous and thick-skinned even after they have been proven and pointed at as those responsible for disappearances and killings, especially after the spread of the video of Gumanao and Dayoha’s abduction. Reminiscent of Marcos, Sr.’s martial law, the string of abductions and disappearances are utterly disturbing and horrifying,” Andres said.

Andres has called on authorities to surface Cierva, Casaño and other activists who remain missing.

“May we remind the Marcos-Duterte administration, the police, and military, that the law forbids involuntary disappearances. Moreover, activism is not a crime and even  combatants are assured of humane treatment under International Humanitarian Law,” Andres said.

The administration of Ferdinand Marcos Sr., the president's father, was marked by a number of human rights abuses with an estimated 3,257 known extrajudicial killings, 35,000 documented tortures, 77 'disappeared', and 70,000 incarcerations, according to Amnesty International, Task Force Detainees of the Philippines, and similar human rights monitoring entities. 

DESAPARECIDOS

HUMAN RIGHTS

KARAPATAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UNICEF: Filipino children among most at risk from 'overlapping' climate hazards

UNICEF: Filipino children among most at risk from 'overlapping' climate hazards

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
At least 96% of children in the Philippines face more than three different types of “overlapping” climate-related...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Mawar&rsquo; reintensifies into super typhoon, may bring heavy rains beginning Saturday

‘Mawar’ reintensifies into super typhoon, may bring heavy rains beginning Saturday

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
State weather service PAGASA said Thursday that “Mawar,” the tropical cyclone outside of the Philippine area of...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Azurin not yet off the hook on P6.7 billion shabu&rsquo;

‘Azurin not yet off the hook on P6.7 billion shabu’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Former Philippine National Police chief Rodolfo Azurin is not yet off the hook on possible liability in the lapses involving...
Headlines
fbtw
Economic Cha-cha dead &ndash; Robin

Economic Cha-cha dead – Robin

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
The move to amend the economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution is “dead” in the Senate, Sen. Robinhood Padilla...
Headlines
fbtw
NGCP: Investments since privatization surpassed dividend payout

NGCP: Investments since privatization surpassed dividend payout

14 hours ago
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines, which saw an infusion of more than P500 billion since being privatized 14 years...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Love, Bonito mulls opening first Philippine store

Love, Bonito mulls opening first Philippine store

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
“Next year. Stay tuned!”
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Fast and Furious&rsquo; cars now available as Lego&nbsp;

‘Fast and Furious’ cars now available as Lego 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
In time for the theatrical release of iconic action flick “Fast X,” Lego Group recently collaborated with the...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino consumers prioritize hygiene products, ready-to-eat food on payday &mdash; study

Filipino consumers prioritize hygiene products, ready-to-eat food on payday — study

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | May 9, 2023 - 6:55pm
Have you ever thought, even once, what it is like to be a sari-sari store owner?
Headlines
fbtw
Matteo Guidicelli shares shopping picks, tips

Matteo Guidicelli shares shopping picks, tips

By Kathleen A. Llemit | May 6, 2023 - 1:25pm
Matteo Guidicelli likes shopping at a certain time of the day, and revealed the items that he usually puts in his cart.&...
Headlines
fbtw
Old habits die hard: Pinoys still prefer in-person shopping over online shopping &mdash; study

Old habits die hard: Pinoys still prefer in-person shopping over online shopping — study

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | May 2, 2023 - 11:21am
This is the age of online shopping, as reinforced during the COVID-19 pandemic, when people had no choice but rely on online...
Headlines
fbtw
Drop that &lsquo;mura lang&rsquo; mentality: Heart Evangelista says don&rsquo;t buy something just because you can afford it

Drop that ‘mura lang’ mentality: Heart Evangelista says don’t buy something just because you can afford it

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | April 11, 2023 - 11:53am
“Shopping is not just about buying. It’s really about feeling good and taking care of yourself.”
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with