Armies of Philippines, Australia discuss further cooperation

HANDOUT PHOTO: Philippine Army and Australian Army soldiers amid close-quarters combat training during the Exercise Kasangga 23-2 at Camp Capinpin, Tanay, Rizal on May 15, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Military officials of the Philippines met this week to discuss better cooperation in coming years.

The sixth iteration of the Philippine-Australia Staff Talks were held this week, where “key officers will lay out bilateral engagement plans for the next year and update planned bilateral activities for the year,” according to the Philippine Army.

This comes just a week after Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong went on an official visit to the Philippines. Wong said Canberra is committed to boosting the capabilities of the Philippine Coast Guard and Manila’s maritime sectors as a whole.

Over 150 soldiers are currently participating in Joint Exercise Kasangga, where troops from both countries are expected to learn from each other.

Deputy Chief of the Australia Army Maj. Gen. Natasha Fox is now in the country and paid a courtesy call on Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. — Philippine Army commanding general — on Wednesday.

Fox noted that “Australian troops have been learning a lot in jungle warfare operations from Philippine Army soldiers during bilateral training exercises between the two ground forces.”

Engagements between the two countries continue to increase under President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Canberra also just released its Defense Strategic Review that aims to improve its deterrence capabilities through partnerships and training. — Kaycee Valmonte