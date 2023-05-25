^

Headlines

Armies of Philippines, Australia discuss further cooperation

Philstar.com
May 25, 2023 | 4:43pm
Armies of Philippines, Australia discuss further cooperation
HANDOUT PHOTO: Philippine Army and Australian Army soldiers amid close-quarters combat training during the Exercise Kasangga 23-2 at Camp Capinpin, Tanay, Rizal on May 15, 2023.
Philippine Army

MANILA, Philippines — Military officials of the Philippines met this week to discuss better cooperation in coming years.

The sixth iteration of the Philippine-Australia Staff Talks were held this week, where “key officers will lay out bilateral engagement plans for the next year and update planned bilateral activities for the year,” according to the Philippine Army.

This comes just a week after Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong went on an official visit to the Philippines. Wong said Canberra is committed to boosting the capabilities of the Philippine Coast Guard and Manila’s maritime sectors as a whole.

Over 150 soldiers are currently participating in Joint Exercise Kasangga, where troops from both countries are expected to learn from each other.

Deputy Chief of the Australia Army Maj. Gen. Natasha Fox is now in the country and paid a courtesy call on Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. — Philippine Army commanding general — on Wednesday.

Fox noted that “Australian troops have been learning a lot in jungle warfare operations from Philippine Army soldiers during bilateral training exercises between the two ground forces.”

Engagements between the two countries continue to increase under President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Canberra also just released its Defense Strategic Review that aims to improve its deterrence capabilities through partnerships and training. — Kaycee Valmonte

AUSTRALIAN ARMY

AUSTRALIAN DEFENCE FORCE

PHILIPPINE ARMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Mawar&rsquo; reintensifies into super typhoon, may bring heavy rains beginning Saturday

‘Mawar’ reintensifies into super typhoon, may bring heavy rains beginning Saturday

By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
State weather service PAGASA said Thursday that “Mawar,” the tropical cyclone outside of the Philippine area of...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Azurin not yet off the hook on P6.7 billion shabu&rsquo;

‘Azurin not yet off the hook on P6.7 billion shabu’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Former Philippine National Police chief Rodolfo Azurin is not yet off the hook on possible liability in the lapses involving...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA downgrades &lsquo;Mawar&rsquo; into typhoon category
play

PAGASA downgrades ‘Mawar’ into typhoon category

1 day ago
PAGASA weather specialist Analiza Clauren-Jorda however said they are not ruling out the possibility that it may intensify...
Headlines
fbtw
Shock, anxiety grip staff as ABS-CBN&rsquo;s TeleRadyo set to go silent

Shock, anxiety grip staff as ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo set to go silent

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Insiders told Philstar.com that workers who will be retrenched are mostly TeleRadyo producers whose employment with ABS-CBN...
Headlines
fbtw
Enrile&rsquo;s daughter gets top CEZA post

Enrile’s daughter gets top CEZA post

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed businesswoman Katrina Ponce Enrile, daughter of Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Anna Puno: Queen of Valentine Shows

Anna Puno: Queen of Valentine Shows

By Ricky Lo | February 9, 2018 - 12:00am
While other people get their “high” from something or something else (as the Beatles songs put it, I get high...
Headlines
fbtw
Mark Anthony back from nightmare

Mark Anthony back from nightmare

By Ricky Lo | January 27, 2018 - 12:00am
That one word sums up Mark Anthony Fernandez’s one year and three months first at the Police Station 6 in Angeles City...
Headlines
fbtw
Joe Mari worried about the future of OPM

Joe Mari worried about the future of OPM

By Ricky Lo | January 25, 2018 - 12:00am
The local music industry is in a sad state and Jose Mari Chan finds it alarming.           &nbs...
Headlines
fbtw
Jake: Maine is just a friend; Breaking his silence, he says, &lsquo;I have no time for love&rsquo;

Jake: Maine is just a friend; Breaking his silence, he says, ‘I have no time for love’

December 5, 2017 - 4:00am
Very much single, not yet ready to mingle.
Headlines
fbtw
Were H.H. Holmes, the serial killer, and Jack the Ripper the same person?

Were H.H. Holmes, the serial killer, and Jack the Ripper the same person?

By Ricky Lo | November 12, 2017 - 4:00pm
For decades, not only police authorities but the public were baffled by the heinous crimes committed by Herman Mudgett, a.k.a....
Headlines
fbtw
Maricar ready for Sky

Maricar ready for Sky

By Ricky Lo | July 17, 2017 - 4:00pm
More than two years after her marriage to basketball player Don Allado hit the rocks, Maricar de Mesa is still clueless where...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with