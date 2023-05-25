BuCor reopens Bilibid, Correctional Institute for Women to visitors

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Corrections will again allow visits to the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa and the Correctional Institute for Women in Mandaluyong after the facilities were declared free of COVID-19.

The schedule for visits is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Wednesdays to Sundays.

Visitors to either facility will be required to wear face masks. Corrections Senior Superintendent Maria Cecilia Villanueva, director for health and services at the bureau, said visitors to NBP will also have to submit a negative rapid antigen test result from a test taken within 24 hours from the visit.

One BuCor employee is still in isolation but is expected back at work within the week, Corrections Superintendent Elsa Alabado is also quoted as saying in the BuCor announcement.

Villanueva also said that Persons Deprived of Liberty at the NBP may be referred for consultation and treatment outside "especially if the diagnostics are for further evaluation and emergency cases." Outside referrals will be subject to clearance by the Department of Justice, to which BuCor is an attached agency.

Medicine from outside will also require approval from the directorate health service, Villanueva said.