^

Headlines

CHR supports bill expanding Anti-VAWC to cover online abuses

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
May 22, 2023 | 3:29pm
CHR supports bill expanding Anti-VAWC to cover online abuses
File photo
Philstar / File

MANILA. Philippines — Recognizing rapidly changing technologies and how these may cause harm to other people, the Commission on Human Rights backed a bill that aims to expand the current Anti-Violence against Women and their Children Act to cover online abuses.

In a statement on Monday, the CHR pointed out that “protecting human rights necessitates legislative adaptations to technological and online developments.” 

“In a space saturated with unfiltered online content, anonymity, unmoderated social interactions, and clout-chasing trends, which harmful entities can use to exploit unsuspecting victims, [House Bill 8009] provides legal protection that is relevant and responsive in today’s digital age,” it added.

HB 8009 or the Expanded Anti-VAWC Act, which adds provisions specific to online harassment and violence, hurdled second reading at the House of Representative last week. It is a consolidated version of E-VAWC measures that the women and gender committee at the lower house greenlighted in February. 

The proposed bill hopes to protect women and children from being recorded unknowingly showing sexual conduct or expressions as well as “any purported violent and errant behavior” and having these materials distributed online. 

It aims to protect women and children from being stalked, harassed, threatened and having false information about them spread online. The bill also covers protection against fake social media accounts pretending to be them. 

The bill will also grant victims of VAWC a 20-day paid leave to help them recover from the trauma. 

READ: House urged to pass law penalizing 'electronic' violence against women

The United Nations Population Fund recognizes that gender-based violence online or through other communication technologies may take many forms, including but not limited to sextortion, sharing of nudes or other intimate photos of partners without their consent, cyberbullying, online grooming of children, as well as cyber stalking. 

The pandemic made things worse for women and children facing abuse. 

A study prepared by the Foundation for Media Alternatives ahead of the Universal Periodic Review of the Philippines in March 2022 logged 579 cases of online gender-based violence, specifically against women, from 2012 to 2021. There was also a 165% increase of VAW amid the pandemic—the most common being taking photos or videos without consent, disseminating private information, and abusive comments. 

The Department of Justice also noted in 2020 that the online sexual abuse and exploitation against children rose 246.6% during the quarantine, with 202,605 reported cases from 76,251 in 2019. 

RELATED: Police told to be proactive vs violence against women and children during ECQ

“We are hopeful that HB 8009 will help reduce the vulnerability of women and children on the internet,” the CHR said.

“With the concrete protection outlined in the proposed bill, women and children will be able to safely use and participate in online spaces free from fear.”

PHILSTAR PRISM

VAWC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Massive fire engulfs iconic Manila Central Post Office

Massive fire engulfs iconic Manila Central Post Office

7 hours ago
The Manila Central Post Office is the headquarters of the government-owned and controlled Philippine Postal Corp.
Headlines
fbtw
Cyclone outside PAR can develop into super typhoon &ndash; Pagasa

Cyclone outside PAR can develop into super typhoon – Pagasa

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
There is a possibility that the tropical cyclone outside the Philippine area of responsibility will develop into a super typhoon...
Headlines
fbtw
Total ban sought on OFW deployment to Kuwait

Total ban sought on OFW deployment to Kuwait

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
A senior administration lawmaker is seeking a total ban on the government’s deployment of overseas Filipino workers...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker: House destab must be nipped in the bud

Speaker: House destab must be nipped in the bud

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez made it clear yesterday that his leadership of the House of Representatives is “in order”...
Headlines
fbtw
OCTA poll: 8 in 10 Pinoys trust PNP

OCTA poll: 8 in 10 Pinoys trust PNP

By Janvic Mateo | 3 days ago
 Eight in every 10 Filipinos said they continue to trust the Philippine National Police, a recent survey conducted by...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Coast Guard investigates Cebu fast craft collision, checks for oil spill

Coast Guard investigates Cebu fast craft collision, checks for oil spill

4 hours ago
MV St. Jhudiel and LCT Poseidon 2 got into an accident in waters off Barangay Looc in Mandaue City, Cebu after the former...
Headlines
fbtw
Cloudy skies, some rains as typhoon 'Mawar' approaches PAR

Cloudy skies, some rains as typhoon 'Mawar' approaches PAR

6 hours ago
Its intense winds prompted warnings from state meteorologists over the weekend that it can turn into a super typhoon once...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos tells PMA graduates: Uphold democratic ideals

President Marcos tells PMA graduates: Uphold democratic ideals

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Promising a sustained modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and promotion of the welfare of AFP members, President...
Headlines
fbtw
DTI: No price hike on basic goods

DTI: No price hike on basic goods

By Catherine Talavera | 16 hours ago
Consumers can expect no price increases for basic necessities and prime commodities in the near future, according to an official...
Headlines
fbtw
Rice supply enough during lean months &ndash; DA

Rice supply enough during lean months – DA

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
A senior official of the Department of Agriculture yesterday gave assurance that the rice supply during lean months is enough...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with