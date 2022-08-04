Child rights groups laud passage of law vs online abuse of kids

MANILA, Philippines — Child rights groups lauded the enactment of the measure that protects children against online sexual abuse and exploitation, saying it will make cyberspace safe for children.

For Child Rights Network, the passage of Republic Act 11930 or the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) Law “marks the dawn of safer online spaces for children.”

“It is our fervent wish for Filipino children to safely navigate the virtual space without fear. RA 11930 symbolizes the break of dawn heralding a future where no more children are harmed, abused, and victimized through the internet,” CRN convenor Romeo Dongeto said.

RA 11930 lapsed into law last July 30. The measure requires social media platforms, electronic service providers, and internet and financial intermediaries to block child sexual abuse or exploitation materials (CSAEM) and cooperate with law enforcement agents.

The law also provides tools to law enforcement authorities when surveilling and investigating OSAEC cases.

It also creates the National Coordinating Center against OSAEC and Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material, and establishes protections and guarantees for child victims of OSAEC to address any psycho-social needs.

"Essentially, RA 11930 plugs fundamental loopholes in existing laws and regulations concerning OSAEC by providing clear definitions that succinctly consider the often-ephemeral quality of OSAEC committed through the viewing or live-streaming of online content that does not need the offender to do any act of downloading or retaining any form of child sexual abuse materials," Dongeto stressed.

Collaborative approach

In a separate statement, the SaferKidsPH consortium said the passage of RA 11930 positions the Philippines as one of the first countries in East Asia and Pacific region to have an institutionalized and collaborative approach to prevention and response against online sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

The SaferKidsPH consortium is composed of UNICEF, The Asia Foundation, and Save the Children Philippines, in partnership with the Australian Embassy.

According to the 2022 Disrupting Harm in the Philippines study by UNICEF Office of Research Interpol, and ECPAT International, 20% of internet-using children aged 12 to 17 had experienced online sexual abuse and exploitation in 2021.

A 2019 survey by UNICEF found more than half of Filipino children surveyed can access the internet without supervision, and boys are as vulnerable as girls to online dangers.

The Department of Justice-Office of Cybercrime also reported the number of cyber tip reports of CSAEM attributed to the Philippines ballooned to 2.8 million in 2021 from 1.2 million in 2020 and 400,000 in 2019.

“We call on our legislators, government officials, and the private sector—especially tech and social media companies, to continue this path of protective cooperation as we move to the next crucial step—enforcing the law," CRN’s Dongeto said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico