DOH warns vs dubious article claiming to contain 'permanent cure for hypertension'

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) warned the general public against a circulating article claiming to contain a definitive cure against hypertension — a condition which they say could be ended "once and for all in two weeks."

Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, refers to a person's condition when the blood pressure if higher than normal.

"The DOH further clarifies that the said post is not in any way or form approved, affiliated, or recommended by the Department of Health and its attached agencies," the government agency said in a statement released on Saturday.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a person is more at risk of health problems such as heart attack, heart disease, and stroke with higher blood pressures.

Although blurred, a screenshot of the article provided for by the DOH to reporters on Saturday noted that former vice presidential candidate Dr. Willie Ong finally "found a way to cure hypertension" in a natural way.

The article reads:

... the most famous scientist-doctor in the Philippines, has found a way to get rid of blood pressure problems once and for all without poisonous pills! It can be done at home and in just 14 days!

It further claimed that "all participants" in this year's "medical congress in Germany" gave Ong a "standing ovation" just minutes after his speech began.

No such article could be found in the official Facebook page of the popular physician/online personality.

"Further, the Department reminds everyone that non-communicable diseases and comorbidities such as hypertension can be prevented by practicing healthy habits andd a health lifestyle such as proper diet and exercise among others," the DOH said.

"Be sure to regularly have check-ups and consult your physician to help supplement and keep sickness at bay."

The DOH also enjoined the publiic to source information only from legitimate sources and platforms such as @DOHgovph (Twitter), www.doh.gov.ph (website) and (02) 894-COVID/1555 (hotline).