Australian foreign minister hopes to advance Philippine relations to strategic partnership

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong speaks during a Quad Ministers’ panel at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi on March 3, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said her main goal in her Philippine visit is to “uplift” the bilateral relaitonship of Canberra with Manila beyond having a robust defense partnership.

Wong will be in the Philippines until Friday, May 19. Her visit comes in the heels of Australian Minister of Trade Don Farrell last month and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Richard Marles in February.

“Australia wants to bring more to the table when it comes to the economic relationship but a key outcome of the visit would be to progress the uplifting of our relationship from a comprehensive partnership to a strategic partnership,” Wong said in an interview with CNN Philippines’ “The Source” on Wednesday.

A strategic partnership will open up the opportunity for further collaboration in the defense and maritime space, counterterrorism and law enforcement, as well as climate change, among others.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gave the inititative a go-signal in November last year after meeting with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. at the sidelines of the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

“Elevating our relationship to a Strategic Partnership will reinforce our focus on strengthening ties between our two countries, and working together to build a region that is resilient and prosperous for all,” Albanese said in a statement dated November 19.

Wong noted that Australia’s national interest mirrors “very closely” with the Philippines’ in keeping a “stable, peaceful, and proporous” region. Canberra has supported Manila in asserting its territory over the West Philippine Sea.

READ: US backs Philippines on WPS incident; Australia calls for peace, stability

Aside from improving its bilateral relationship with the Philippines, Wong said Australia is open to looking at partnerships “whether they are by formal agreements or by exercises or by informal cooperation or dialogue.”

The Philippines and the United States said they are exploring the possibility of creating trilateral modes of cooperation with both Japan and Australia, although there are no other details regarding the suggested mechanism. – Kaycee Valmonte