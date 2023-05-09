Amid defense revamp, Australia keen on helping Philippines with maritime security

Australia Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles and Philippine Secretary of Defense Carlito Galvez Jr shake hands after their joint press conference at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on February 22, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — As ties between the two countries grow amid an evolving regional landscape, Australia hopes to further capacitate the Philippines by providing opportunities for training in maritime security – either through training exercises or through educational opportunities.

Aside from assisting the Philippines in counterterrorism efforts and in addressing the online sexual abuse of children, among the priority areas Australia sees in improving its bilateral relationship with the country is a program to help protect its sovereignty and territorial rights.

“We would like to do more in that area and in particular, through maritime security space,” Australian Ambassador to the Philippines HK Yu told Philstar.com in an interview.

“It’s not only just about having guns and tanks or whatever to do joint exercises, it’s also about sharing knowledge, it’s about grappling with really complex issues together,” she added.

March and April were particularly busy months for Australia as it unveiled its plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines through its trilateral security pact with the United States and the United Kingdom. This was then followed by the release of its Defense Strategic Review, which detailed – among Canberra’s priorities – the “deepening of diplomatic and defense partnerships with key partners” in the region.

Chester Cabalza, founder and president of International Development and Security Cooperation (IDSC), said Australia is “redefining its important role today in the Indo-Pacific.”

Knowledge-sharing, joint exercises

Canberra has helped train Manila through its “Law of the Sea” course, which is designed to give Philippine diplomats and other officials from various agencies “practical” skills to deal with issues and on how to apply the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea in disputes. At least 440 Filipinos have participated so far, along with some Australian participants who deal with international law and policy.

Through several agreements such as the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Program, Australia is also able to support the Philippines through scholarships for the AFP, PCG and staff from the Department of National Defense to study in Australia – which DND Officer-in-Charge Senior Undersecretary Carlito Galvez Jr. himself did.

Yu said Australia is also trying to engage more with Philippine defense and security establishments, from the Armed Forces of the Philippines to working with the Philippine Coast Guard.

“Canberra has been a benevolent partner to Manila in people-to-people engagements and elevating security partnerships accorded by the SOVFA (Status of Philippine-Australia Visiting Forces Agreement),” Cabalza told Philstar.com.

During Exercise Balikatan 2023, #AusArmy soldiers from the Joint Australian Training Team- Philippines along with @USArmy delivered lessons and practical activities on marksmanship, combat shooting, reconnaissance and combat first aid to the Armed Forces of the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/DViZzicafX — Australian Army (@AustralianArmy) May 3, 2023

The recently-concluded Balikatan exercises, which was the largest by far in terms of scope and participation with over 17,000 personnel training together, saw the participation of over 100 Australian soldiers training with American and Filipino troops.

“We would like to continue to do large exercises like these and have more personnel involved,” Yu said.

Goal to become a ‘capable defense partner’

In March, Australia announced that it is acquiring a conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarine through its trilateral pact with the US and the UK. Yu said Canberra “seeks to become a more capable defense partner in the region” by boosting its defense capabilities.

Australia is investing in capabilities to meet the challenges of our strategic circumstances and ensure the #IndoPacific remains stable, secure and prosperous. We are grateful for the Philippines’ support as Australia seeks to become a more capable defence partner in the region. https://t.co/ON5Ymynl3n — HK Yu PSM (@AusAmbPH) March 14, 2023

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said then that Australia’s plans for submarine acquisition risks nuclear proliferation and may violate international treaties against nuclear weapons, but a White House fact sheet states “Australia does not – and will not – seek to acquire nuclear weapons.”

“China actually operates nuclear-powered submarines with both conventional and nuclear weapons,” Yu told Philstar.com. “Now, Australia does not care about what other countries do in terms of their own defense capabilities.”

“In fact, we know it’s in every country’s national interest to look after their own defense capabilities but when there is lack of transparency about exactly how it’s evolving then that can actually lead to insecurity [in] the region,” she added.

The nuclear fuel that will power the submarines also cannot be used for weapons unless they are processed further, “which would require facilities that Australia does not have and will not seek,” the fact sheet said. The nuclear-powered submarines will replace Australia’s diesel-powered ones, which would allow their submarines to be submerged longer and further underwater.

The Philippines has expressed support for AUKUS, noting that it helps ensure regional security and international rules-based order. Julio Amador III, interim president of the Foundation for the National Interest, said Australia’s move to acquire the nuclear-powered submarines will help with countering China’s aggressiveness over the maritime space in the region.

Amador added that this gives the Philippines “increased security confidence” against China’s claims over the West Philippine Sea. Beijing continues its aggression against Manila over the waters, despite a 2016 ruling at the Permanent Court of Arbitration that invalidated China’s nine-dash line and provided that these are within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

“However, the trilateral pact’s envisioned security architecture of the Indo-Pacific region will still be dependent on its members’ management in the long run, particularly in terms of the adherence to the committed aim of strengthening the region’s security and stability,” Amador told Philstar.com in a separate interview.

‘Australia’s most important partner’

Australia’s Defense Strategic Review detailed plans to improve its deterrence capabilities through AUKUS, a longer-range military power, and by growing its workforce. IDSC’s Cabalza said it “sets a high bar and [is] quite ambitious.”

Among priorities is to also work with regional blocs such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. However, Cabalza pointed out that Australia’s defense diplomacy with ASEAN is “a double-edge standard” that may also shake up the region, leading to a potential security dilemma.

“If not properly handled, Indonesia as the de facto leader of ASEAN will misconstrue Australia’s interventionist action in the region,” Cabalza said.

“Hence, it also has to deal with China’s active meddling in ASEAN. The complexity of ASEAN’s defense and security forum could be a tough diplomatic effort for Canberra to begin with.”

Australia’s new defense strategy notes that the “intense China-United States competition is the defining feature of our region and our time.” Sydney-based think-tank Lowy Institute’s 2023 Asia Power Index ranked Washington and Beijing as the two top powers in the region, with China trailing behind the US partly because of neighboring countries’ distrust.

The power struggle between “two great powers” is also one that Manila found itself in between. Amador said that the Philippines will be “Australia’s most important partner” in achieving its newly-set security goals.

“A secondary country like Australia cannot make the Philippines beg for its attention anymore, given how the US and China are competing for its alignment,” Amador said.

“Australia must make the case to the Philippines that it deserves to be among the Philippines’ most trusted bilateral relationship.”