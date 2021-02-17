De Lima acquitted in 1 of 3 drug cases

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Leila De Lima has been acquitted in one of the three drug cases she is facing, but the trial with two others will continue as the Muntinlupa court granted only one of her bids challenging the sufficiency of evidence against her.

De Lime is facing two conspiracies to commit illegal drug trading cases before the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 205. In both cases, De Lima had filed a demurrer to evidence, but the court had granted only one motion, in the case where he is facing charges with Jad Dera, previously said to be her nephew but claimed to be a police asset.

"The Demurrer to Evidence filed by Accused Leila De Lima is hereby granted. The petition for bail is rendered moot and academic as the grant is tantamount to her acquittal," the ruling read, as posted by News5.

JUST IN: Muntinlupa RTC dismisses Sen De Lima's plea to junk case against her and Ronnie Dayan; the court however dismissed the case filed against her while co-accused Jose Dera's demurrer was denied but allowed to post bail. @onenewsph @News5PH pic.twitter.com/xMIaOZEzOV — Dale De Vera (@dqdevera) February 17, 2021

A demurrer to evidence is a challenge to the prosecution’s evidence that, when granted, will lead to case dismissal without the accused having to present their defense.

The same court, however, junked De Lima's demurrer to evidence on the case where her former aide Ronnie Dayan stands as co-accused was denied. The court had also denied her and Dayan's Petition for Bail.

"Let the initial reception of defense evidence set on March 5, 2021 at 9;00 a.m. in the morning proceed as scheduled," Presiding Judge Liezel Aquiatan said.

This means that De Lima essentially has been acquitted in one of the three drug cases filed against her, but she still faces two drug cases.

Trial with the case with Dayan will proceed. The senator is also facing another drug case pending before Muntinlupa RTC Branch 256. In this case, where she faces the same charge with six others, the prosecution is still presenting evidence. The court is also still conducting hearings on De Lima’s motion for bail.

State prosecutors initially charged De Lima with drug trading, but they later amended it to accuse the senator of conspiracy to commit drug trading inside the New Bilibid Prison. She supposedly committed this when she was the justice secretary during the Aquino administration.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

— with reports from News5/Dale De Vera