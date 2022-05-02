^

After Kerwin, DOJ's key witness Ragos recants allegations vs De Lima

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
May 2, 2022 | 9:25am
After Kerwin, DOJ's key witness Ragos recants allegations vs De Lima
Detained Sen. Leila M. de Lima attends the continuation of trial on the third drug case filed against her at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 256 on Feb. 16, 2021.
Released / Sen. Leila De Lima's office

MANILA, Philippines — A key witness in the trial of Sen. Leila de Lima retracted his allegations that he delivered money to the lawmaker, who has been detained for more than five years for drug charges she has been insisting are fabricated.

Former Bureau of Corrections Officer-in-Charge Rafael Ragos executed an affidavit stating that he was coerced to make false allegations against the opposition lawmaker.

“I now hereby declare and make known to the whole world that there is no truth whatsoever to any of these affidavits or House and court testimonies, or any other statement made in the media or other investigatory proceedings, including the Senate and the DOJ, on the delivery of monies to Sec. De Lima or Ronnie Dayan in whatever amount,” he said.

Ragos earlier testified that he received P5 million on Nov. 24, 2012 and another P5 million on Dec. 15, 2012, from New Bilibid Prison inmates involved in illegal drug trading, which he later handed to De Lima’s aide, Ronnie Dayan.

The former BuCor executive was earlier a co-accused of De Lima in the one of the three cases, but he was dropped from the case after he executed an additional sworn statement which detailed the sources of the money he supposedly delivered to De Lima in 2012.

His retraction came just days after confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa also recanted his allegations against De Lima. But while Espinosa is not a prosecution witness, as said by the Department of Justice, Ragos is, in one case against the senator.

But in his affidavit executed on April 30, Ragos said: “As far as I know and based on my professional relationship with Sec. De Lima, she is incapable of doing anything illegal, much less engage in the illegal drug trade or accept money from Bilibid inmates.”

“All of my allegations to the contrary in my affidavits and House and court testimonies are all fiction, false and fabricated,” he added.

Coercion

The former BuCor OIC said he met with then-Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II with other NBI executives. In the said meeting in September 2016, Ragos said Aguirre “coerced” him to admit something that did not happen.

He said he was forced to corroborate the statement of Jovencio Ablen, Ragos’ deputy. An affidavit was then executed where De Lima was implicated in illegal drug transactions when she was justice chief.

“I was forced to add to my earlier affidavits and state that the money delivered to Sec. De Lima and Ronnie Dayan came from Peter Co and was their share in the illegal drug trade. There is no truth to this statement,” Ragos said.

“I only stated this in order to further implicate Sec. De Lima and Ronnie Dayan in the illegal drug trade criminal cases filed against her, upon the instructions of Sec. Aguirre,” he added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

