^

Headlines

Sara Duterte confirms new NTF-ELCAC post, says education needed to fight deception 

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 11, 2023 | 1:40pm
Sara Duterte confirms new NTF-ELCAC post, says education needed to fight deceptionÂ 
Vice President Sara Duterte met with New Zealand Ambassador to the Philippines Peter Kell to talk about the bilateral relations between New Zealand and the Philippines on Wednesday (September 21, 2022).
Facebook / Sara Duterte

MANILA, Philippines —  Vice President Sara Duterte, concurrently education chief, confirmed her new post at the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, saying in a message that education is “one of the greatest weapons” in the government’s fight against insurgency.

“They have infiltrated our institutions and sectors and remained a serious threat to the well-being of the Filipino People, particularly our youth. Education, therefore, is one of the greatest weapons we can use in suppressing the lies and deceptions of these terrorists and their allied organizations,” Duterte said. 

Nearly a year into her term as Department of Education secretary—a role that entails studying all aspects of the learning crisis during a “critical” recovery phase for millions of students—Duterte said the role has made her realize “how deeply ingrained the problem of insurgency in our country is.”

“(The) enemies are also using education as a machine to propagate their violent ideology and systematically recruit Filipino students. We cannot let them continue preying on the innocence and idealistic nature of the Filipino youth,” Duterte added.

In a speech delivered during NTF-ELCAC’s executive meeting on Wednesday, Duterte said that the government’s approach towards curbing communist-terrorist groups “takes more than military prowess for us to come out victorious.”

NTF-ELCAC and ‘red-tagging’

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers—the organization of teachers that Duterte has repeatedly accused of supporting communist groups—has expressed its concern with Duterte’s new role, pointing to a potential increase in red-tagging incidents.

“We fear that with Vice President Sara Duterte's appointment as the co-vice chair of the NTF-ELCAC, her red-tagging activities will just get worse and will continue to undermine teachers’ freedom of association and human rights,” said ACT Secretary General Raymond Basilio.

Duterte's statements red-tagging ACT prompted the group to elevate it to the International Labor Organization in April, urging the UN body to intervene amid the possible threats to their lives by Duterte’s remarks.

Meanwhile, House Deputy Minority leader France Castro (ACT Teachers) also said that Duterte's appointment could give her discretion over more confidential and intelligence funds, aside from the Department of Education and Office of the Vice President that she already controls.

Castro said in Filipino: "People's taxes will really be used in indecent activities, with Filipinos not knowing what, how, when, who and where exactly it will be spent. You will just see an increase in the incidents of red tagging and all its companion human rights violations like extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances and harassment of critics." — With reports by Kristine Joy Patag

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

NTF-ELCAC

SARA DURTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos sets Cabinet shake-up &nbsp;

Marcos sets Cabinet shake-up  

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Marcos has announced that there will be a reorganization of the Cabinet following the end of the one-year appointment...
Headlines
fbtw
New House bill gives former&nbsp;low-level crimes convicts a fresh start

New House bill gives former low-level crimes convicts a fresh start

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
In a bid to give persons convicted of minor offenses the chance for a fresh start, a new bill has been filed at the House...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. to push for completion of SCS code

Marcos Jr. to push for completion of SCS code

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
A binding Code of Conduct in the South China Sea is something President Marcos said he intends to push with fellow leaders...
Headlines
fbtw
Taiwan tension an 'unavoidable' topic at ASEAN meet &mdash; Marcos
play

Taiwan tension an 'unavoidable' topic at ASEAN meet — Marcos

1 day ago
Marcos said that discussion on the matter is “inevitable” because ASEAN member-states are concerned about it...
Headlines
fbtw
Onion prices going up again

Onion prices going up again

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The retail prices of onions have increased again by at least P20 per kilo as the highest selling price reached P200 per kilo...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine economy posts better-than-expected Q1 growth, but slower

Philippine economy posts better-than-expected Q1 growth, but slower

By Ramon Royandoyan | 4 hours ago
The Philippine economy opened the year with a slower growth.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: House panel probes LTO shortage of plastic driver's license card
play

LIVE: House panel probes LTO shortage of plastic driver's license card

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The House transportation committee begins today its inquiry into the shortage of plastic ID cards for driver's licenses issued...
Headlines
fbtw
BIR: Billions in VAT lost to &lsquo;ghost receipts&rsquo;

BIR: Billions in VAT lost to ‘ghost receipts’

By Shiela Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
Billions of pesos in value-added tax are lost to “ghost receipts,” according to the Bureau of Internal Reven...
Headlines
fbtw
CHED: No funds for subsidized college scholarships

CHED: No funds for subsidized college scholarships

By Jun Elias | 14 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education has no allocation to subsidize scholarships of college students enrolled in various private...
Headlines
fbtw
Public schools start early registration

Public schools start early registration

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
The early registration for incoming students in Kindergarten and Grades 1, 7 and 11 officially began in public schools across...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with