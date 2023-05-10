New House bill gives formerÂ low-level crimes convicts a fresh start

New House bill gives former low-level crimes convicts a fresh start

Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) talk with their loved ones and relatives over the telephone during the launch of the non-contact booth at the Manila City Jail male dorm on April 26, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — In a bid to give persons convicted of minor offenses the chance for a fresh start, a new bill has been filed at the House of Representatives allowing individuals not guilty of heinous crimes to request to conceal their criminal records from the public after "reasonable time" has passed.

House Bill 7938 or what would be called the Clean Slate Act allows those who have served their time for petty crimes to request the expungement of their criminal record from government databases within a reasonable time.

The measure qualifies expungement as the sealing of a criminal record from the general public while still keeping it selectively accessible, particularly to courts, government and law enforcement agencies, insurance companies, and employers with jobs that entail the handling of firearms.

This means that under House Bill 7938, no one, except for certain kinds of employers and government agencies, can access the criminal records of those who have went to prison for minor offenses.

This aims to “address the stigma and discrimination faced by deserving and qualified individuals who have completed their sentence and are not guilty of heinous crimes,” the bill’s explanatory note read.

The bill provides that the court will ultimately decide whether to greenlight the expungement of a criminal record depending on “the severity of one’s criminal case and the potential of such individual to be reintegrated as a peaceful and productive member of society.”

After a judge rules to seal the criminal record, the bill provides for at least a year of waiting time before it becomes inaccessible.

The measure was filed by Rep. JC Abalos (4Ps Partylist) on May 5.

Criteria

According to the measure, those who can request to expunge their criminal background should meet the following criteria:

Must not be a sex offender.

Must not have been convicted of an offense related to treason, terrorism, or other national security related offenses.

Must not have been convicted of any physically violent offense.

Must not have been convicted of piracy and mutiny on the high seas or in the Philippine waters.

Must not have been convicted of bribery.

Must not have been convicted of graft and corruption.

Must not have been convicted of kidnapping and illegal detention.

Must not have been convicted of importation, distribution, manufacturing, and sale of illegal drugs.

Must not be recidivist, quasi-recidivist, and habitual delinquent, or otherwise mist not have any prior criminal conviction.

Other individuals who can apply for expungement can also be those who have been charged but not convicted of any criminal offense, or those who have been convicted but have met all requirements specified by the imposed penalty.

“The individual must also have maintained a clean record for a period of one year after completing their sentence or probationary period to be considered eligible under this provision,” the bill noted.

Under the bill, those whose crimes are expunged can publicly declare to have no criminal record. They would only have to disclose the information when inquired into during court proceedings, by law enforcement agencies, insurance companies, or employers fielding positions that require the use of firearms or the handling of finances.

The first of its kind filed in recent Congresses, the measure emphasizes that those formerly incarcerated are all too often blighted by the stigma of their criminal record when seeking employment, housing, education, among others.

This sweeps them into a “vicious cycle” of marginalization and discrimination, increasing the likelihood of a repeat offense, the note read.

Grim employment prospects typically await those who have undergone imprisonment. The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) found that the unemployment rate among persons who have been convicted of a crime was 13.8%, nearly double the national average of 7.1%, according to a January 2021 survey.

Limited aftercare and livelihood programs for former inmates have led to a high rate of recidivism in Metro Manila jails, with Quezon City Jail alone recording a 28% recidivist rate, according to the National Capital Region’s Regional Development Plan for 2017 to 2022.

The development roadmap read: “Undeniably, there is a negative connotation, regardless if the person previously detained was proven innocent, more so to those who were convicted guilty of charges.”