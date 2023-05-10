^

Headlines

New House bill gives former low-level crimes convicts a fresh start

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 10, 2023 | 2:10pm
New House bill gives formerÂ low-level crimes convicts a fresh start
Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) talk with their loved ones and relatives over the telephone during the launch of the non-contact booth at the Manila City Jail male dorm on April 26, 2022.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — In a bid to give persons convicted of minor offenses the chance for a fresh start, a new bill has been filed at the House of Representatives allowing individuals not guilty of heinous crimes to request to conceal their criminal records from the public after "reasonable time" has passed.

House Bill 7938 or what would be called the Clean Slate Act allows those who have served their time for petty crimes to request the expungement of their criminal record from government databases within a reasonable time.

The measure qualifies expungement as the sealing of a criminal record from the general public while still keeping it selectively accessible, particularly to courts, government and law enforcement agencies, insurance companies, and employers with jobs that entail the handling of firearms.  

This means that under House Bill 7938, no one, except for certain kinds of employers and government agencies, can access the criminal records of those who have went to prison for minor offenses.

This aims to “address the stigma and discrimination faced by deserving and qualified individuals who have completed their sentence and are not guilty of heinous crimes,” the bill’s explanatory note read.

The bill provides that the court will ultimately decide whether to greenlight the expungement of a criminal record depending on “the severity of one’s criminal case and the potential of such individual to be reintegrated as a peaceful and productive member of society.”

After a judge rules to seal the criminal record, the bill provides for at least a year of waiting time before it becomes inaccessible. 

The measure was filed by Rep. JC Abalos (4Ps Partylist) on May 5.

Criteria 

According to the measure, those who can request to expunge their criminal background should meet the following criteria:

  • Must not be a sex offender. 
  • Must not have been convicted of an offense related to treason, terrorism, or other national security related offenses.
  • Must not have been convicted of any physically violent offense. 
  • Must not have been convicted of piracy and mutiny on the high seas or in the Philippine waters.
  • Must not have been convicted of bribery. 
  • Must not have been convicted of graft and corruption. 
  • Must not have been convicted of kidnapping and illegal detention. 
  • Must not have been convicted of importation, distribution, manufacturing, and sale of illegal drugs. 
  • Must not be recidivist, quasi-recidivist, and habitual delinquent, or otherwise mist not have any prior criminal conviction.

Other individuals who can apply for expungement can also be those who have been charged but not convicted of any criminal offense, or those who have been convicted but have met all requirements specified by the imposed penalty. 

“The individual must also have maintained a clean record for a period of one year after completing their sentence or probationary period to be considered eligible under this provision,” the bill noted. 

Under the bill, those whose crimes are expunged can publicly declare to have no criminal record. They would only have to disclose the information when inquired into during court proceedings, by law enforcement agencies, insurance companies, or employers fielding positions that require the use of firearms or the handling of finances.

The first of its kind filed in recent Congresses, the measure emphasizes that those formerly incarcerated are all too often blighted by the stigma of their criminal record when seeking employment, housing, education, among others.

This sweeps them into a “vicious cycle” of marginalization and discrimination, increasing the likelihood of a repeat offense, the note read.

Grim employment prospects typically await those who have undergone imprisonment. The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) found that the unemployment rate among persons who have been convicted of a crime was 13.8%, nearly double the national average of 7.1%, according to a January 2021 survey.

Limited aftercare and livelihood programs for former inmates have led to a high rate of recidivism in Metro Manila jails, with Quezon City Jail alone recording a 28% recidivist rate, according to the National Capital Region’s Regional Development Plan for 2017 to 2022. 

The development roadmap read: “Undeniably, there is a negative connotation, regardless if the person previously detained was proven innocent, more so to those who were convicted guilty of charges.” 

BJMP

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

PERSONS DEPRIVED OF LIBERTY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
DOH says COVID-19 pandemic not yet over after global health emergency lifting

DOH says COVID-19 pandemic not yet over after global health emergency lifting

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
“Even though the WHO has already lifted the PHEIC status, they didn’t say the pandemic is already over,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Dela Rosa warns retired soldiers, cops may &lsquo;rage&rsquo; if pension program overhauled

Dela Rosa warns retired soldiers, cops may ‘rage’ if pension program overhauled

By Xave Gregorio | 22 hours ago
“They will rage. They will be very angry,” Sen. Ronald dela Rosa said in Filipino during a media interview at...
Headlines
fbtw
House probe sought into reselling of DepEd laptops for teachers

House probe sought into reselling of DepEd laptops for teachers

By Cristina Chi | 22 hours ago
House Resolution 950, filed on Tuesday, calls on the House good government and public accounts committee to conduct a probe...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Timor Leste rejects Teves' request for asylum &mdash; DFA

Timor Leste rejects Teves' request for asylum — DFA

By Kristine Joy Patag | 17 hours ago
The government of Timor-Leste has rejected the request of suspended lawmaker Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) for...
Headlines
fbtw
72 Filipinos from Sudan expected to arrive Tuesday

72 Filipinos from Sudan expected to arrive Tuesday

21 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is expecting 72 more Filipinos to arrive back from Sudan on Tuesday, which would...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SWS: 47% of Filipinos say it is dangerous to publicly criticize the Marcos Jr. admin

SWS: 47% of Filipinos say it is dangerous to publicly criticize the Marcos Jr. admin

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
A survey by Social Weather Stations released Tuesday showed that around 47% or nearly half of adult Filipinos considered it...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo says battle continues a year after 2022 elections
play

Robredo says battle continues a year after 2022 elections

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
“Even if we didn't achieve what we wanted, the battle does not end," former Vice President Leni Robredo said.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Senate panel continues inquiry on Degamo slay
play

LIVE: Senate panel continues inquiry on Degamo slay

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
More witnesses are expected to give their testimonies against suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. during Wednesday's hearin...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves seeking asylum in Timor Leste &ndash; DOJ

Teves seeking asylum in Timor Leste – DOJ

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Bent on staying overseas amid the government’s efforts to get him home, suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves...
Headlines
fbtw
Myanmar, South China Sea in ASEAN spotlight; Marcos sees productive summit

Myanmar, South China Sea in ASEAN spotlight; Marcos sees productive summit

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
Alarm over Myanmar’s still-unfolding deadly civil strife, including an armed attack on an aid convoy, and China’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with