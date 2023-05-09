^

Oil firms cut pump prices today

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 9, 2023 | 12:00am
Motorists refuel at a gas station in Philcoa Avenue, Quezon City on April 10, 2023.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Oil companies are implementing a hefty rollback in pump prices today, slashing them by more than P2 per liter.

In separate advisories yesterday, oil firms said they would reduce gasoline prices by P2.20 per liter, diesel by P2.70 per liter and kerosene by P2.55 per liter.

The adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. today for most companies, except for Caltex and Cleanfuel which implemented the adjustments at 12:01 a.m.

